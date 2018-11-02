Golden Knights get ready to grow “Movember” mustaches

Nine Knights players will participate in the silly yet meaningful event to raise awareness for mental healthy initiatives.

The time has come for Ryan Carpenter to ruin his family Christmas photos.

The forward is one of nine Golden Knights players growing out their mustaches this month as part of “Movember,” a silly yet meaningful event that creates awareness for men’s health initiatives. Carpenter said he’s participated in it dating back to college, even though he said his wife Alexis isn’t a fan.

”She puts up with it but it seems like all our Christmas pictures are taken in November so I always end up with a ratty mustache,” Carpenter said. “I have no control over it. It looks like a caterpillar.”

In addition to Carpenter, Knights players William Carrier, Nick Holden, Brad Hunt, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller, Malcolm Subban, Shea Theodore and Alex Tuch will attempt to grow sweet ‘staches to benefit the Movember Foundation. Fans can donate at moteam.co/vegas-golden-knights and the money will go to supporting programs relating to prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

Tuch, after joking about what kind of mustache he wants to grow, noted the cause means a lot to him. His godfather had prostate cancer but it is in remission.

Carrier, who had an appointment with his barber after Friday’s practice to get started, likewise said that while growing a mustache is a small gesture he knows it can have an impact.

“It’s not much. It’s just a mustache but people look at it,” he said. “It’s on TV and everyone’s wondering about the mustache.

“If we can help any little cause it’s good. I like doing that stuff.”

Pacioretty returns

Left wing Max Pacioretty, who has missed three games with an upper-body injury, practiced in a non-contact jersey Friday.

“I don’t know (how close he is),” coach Gerard Gallant said. “He skated well. He looked real good so hopefully in the near future (he’ll play).”

Don’t trust the stats

Corsi, an advanced statistic that measures puck possession through shot attempts, likes how the Knights have played this season but their coach still doesn’t. The team has a Corsi for percentage of 58.79 percent entering Friday, second-best in the league, but Gallant isn’t reading much into that.

“I know our Corsi’s pretty good this year but it’s not doing us much good,” Gallant said. “I’m a stats guy with wins and losses. And I pay attention to that stuff, don’t get me wrong. It’s just that it’s not working for us right now.”

Odds and ends

— Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury wore a shiny gold mask to go with his gold goalie pads at practice.

— Carpenter joined teammate Jon Merrill in sporting a black eye. Carpenter said he took a stick to the face in the Knights’ Tuesday game at Nashville.

