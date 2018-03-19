Golden Knights giving away game-worn jerseys to fans

The team is hosting “Fan Appreciation Week” during its final regular season home games.

Golden Knights fans celebrate the second goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate the team's first goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans celebrate after the Golden Knights' third goal of the game during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Fans celebrate after the Golden Knights' third goal of the game during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Knights fans celebrate after the sixth Knights goal of the game during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. The Knights won 6-3. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

As the regular season wraps up for the Vegas Golden Knights, the team is hosting “Fan Appreciation Week” during its final regular season home games.

Fans will be given a Golden Knights flag at the March 26 game; a window cling on March 28; a car flag on March 30; and a panoramic photo from the home opener on March 31.

Also, players will hand-deliver game-worn jerseys to select fans after the end of the March 31 game against the San Jose Sharks.

We've announced festivities for Fan Appreciation Week because we 💛 you guys We have giveaways, prizes, events & post-season awards…. including one we want your input on More: https://t.co/ZXSJL1N06V pic.twitter.com/wqxPjUbvLz — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 19, 2018

The Golden Knights are also hosting giveaways on social media channels the whole week.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

