Golden Knights giving away game-worn jerseys to fans

As the regular season wraps up for the Vegas Golden Knights, the team is hosting “Fan Appreciation Week” during its final regular season home games.
Fans will be given a Golden Knights flag at the March 26 game; a window cling on March 28; a car flag on March 30; and a panoramic photo from the home opener on March 31.
Also, players will hand-deliver game-worn jerseys to select fans after the end of the March 31 game against the San Jose Sharks.
We've announced festivities for Fan Appreciation Week because we 💛 you guys
We have giveaways, prizes, events & post-season awards…. including one we want your input on
More: https://t.co/ZXSJL1N06V pic.twitter.com/wqxPjUbvLz
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 19, 2018
The Golden Knights are also hosting giveaways on social media channels the whole week.
