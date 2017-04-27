Golden Knights GM doesn’t mind being in the NHL Draft Lottery

Vegas Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee address the media during a press conference on Wednesday, March, 1, 2017, at the team office, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Usually, George McPhee doesn’t want to be seen at the NHL Draft Lottery.

If McPhee is there, it means his team did not perform well during the season and as a result will find itself drafting high.

But there are exceptions to the rule and Saturday will be one of them. The Golden Knights are participating for the first time in the lottery as the NHL expansion team will see where it will select come the league’s Entry Draft June 23 in Chicago. The Knights will select no lower than sixth and have a 10.3 percent chance of winning the top spot in the lottery (Colorado has the highest percentage at 18 percent followed by Vancouver at 12.1 percent).

“It’s a unique opportunity,” McPhee said. “We’ll hope for good results.

“Ultimately, it doesn’t matter where you pick. Whether it’s first or 31st, you have to pick a good player.”

McPhee was selected by team majority owner Bill Foley to represent the Knights at the lottery. Foley will be watching from Jacksonville, Florida, where he is attending meetings related to his other businesses. But Foley confidently said if he was going to Toronto, he would come back with the top pick.

Why?

“Because I’m a lucky guy,” said Foley, who added he would have a lucky West Point coin in his pocket to offer up to the Hockey Gods.

McPhee still has his superstitions like any former athlete. But don’t expect him to be rubbing a rabbit’s foot or holding a bunch of 4-leaf clovers in his pocket. And he decided to leave Stanley the Rooster home rather than try and explain to Canadian Customs officials why the gift given to the team by the Mandarin Oriental back in February during Chinese New Year should be allowed into the country as a good luck prop.

McPhee tends to take a more pragmatic approach to the lottery. He sees the numbers and he knows pretty much where his team’s chances figure to fall. It’s more likely the Knights will pick sixth than first. But there’s also a good chance they’ll pick second or third since the NHL re-weighs and re-draws the lottery after the first pick for selections No. 2 and No. 3.

As such, expect to hear the well-worn hockey cliche from McPhee and the other top lottery teams, “We know we’re going to get a good player.”

“It’s a very, very competitive league,” McPhee said. “You want to be as prepared as much as you can and you have to be patient..

No matter where the Knights wind up selecting for June 23, McPhee can count on his fellow GMs to dial his cell phone and see if he would be interested in trading the pick. History shows that McPhee usually holds on to his first-round selections. While at Washington, he made few trades involving first-rounders.

One such trade took place in 2008 when McPhee sent Steve Eminger, a 2002 first-round pick of Washington’s as part of a deal to Philadelphia for the Flyers’ No. 1 that year. Washington took defenseman John Carlson at No. 27.

“It’s easier to find elite players at the top of the draft instead of the later rounds,” he said. “If you did your homework, you’ll have a nice piece. You do it often enough and you’ll have a nice team.”

