Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon talks to our Golden Edge team — PODCAST

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, left, listens as Kelly McCrimmon, the new General Manager, speaks during a press conference at City National Arena on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kelly McCrimmon, who officially will take over as Golden Knights general manager on Sept. 1, joined Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and David Schoen after the first day of the team’s development camp.

They discussed the McCrimmon’s new role, William Karlsson’s contract extension and early news from the development camp.

