Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon talks to our Golden Edge team — PODCAST
New Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon joined Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and David Schoen after the first day of the team’s development camp.
Kelly McCrimmon, who officially will take over as Golden Knights general manager on Sept. 1, joined Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and David Schoen after the first day of the team’s development camp.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.