Golden Knights’ GM sets 9 p.m. Monday deadline for trades

Vegas Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee address the media during a press conference on Wednesday, March, 1, 2017, at the team office, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

If you’re an NHL team looking to do business with the Golden Knights, you better get moving because time is running out.

General manager George McPhee said Monday he will entertain offers until 9 p.m. (PST) Monday. After that, the team will put its final 30-man list together Tuesday for submission to the league office. The Knights have until 7 a.m. Wednesday to turn in their roster and the names will be made public later that day at the NHL Awards Show at T-Mobile Arena.

“We’re still listening to offers,” McPhee said Monday at the team’s Summerlin offices. “We don’t have any deals finalized, but we’ve told the other teams that we’ll be moving forward with our plans to pick our team tomorrow. So today is the last day to make a deal.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.