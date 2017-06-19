ad-fullscreen
Golden Knights’ GM sets 9 p.m. Monday deadline for trades

By Steve Carp Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2017 - 11:06 am
 

If you’re an NHL team looking to do business with the Golden Knights, you better get moving because time is running out.

General manager George McPhee said Monday he will entertain offers until 9 p.m. (PST) Monday. After that, the team will put its final 30-man list together Tuesday for submission to the league office. The Knights have until 7 a.m. Wednesday to turn in their roster and the names will be made public later that day at the NHL Awards Show at T-Mobile Arena.

“We’re still listening to offers,” McPhee said Monday at the team’s Summerlin offices. “We don’t have any deals finalized, but we’ve told the other teams that we’ll be moving forward with our plans to pick our team tomorrow. So today is the last day to make a deal.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

