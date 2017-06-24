Golden Knights go for size on Day 2 of NHL Draft

The Las Vegas Golden Knights draft table at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft in the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Friday, June 23, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

CHICAGO — The Golden Knights were looking for size and strength in Saturday’s NHL Entry Draft and they found plenty of both on Day Two.

The Knights had three picks in the second round and set the tone drafting 6-foot-6 defenseman Nicolas Hague with their first pick of the second round at No. 34. They traded their second pick, the 45th overall, to Columbus, for 6-2 power forward Keegan Kolesar. With their third second-round selection, they chose Jake Leschyshyn, a 5-11 center from the Regina Pats.

In the third round, the selection was Jonas Rondbjerg, a 6-foot right wing from Denmark.

As for a goaltender, the Knights waited until the fourth round and selected Maxsim Zhukov who played for the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

