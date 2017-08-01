Golden Knights goalie Calvin Pickard to let fans design his mask

The team is running a contest through Friday for the best images to paint on goaltender Calvin Pickard’s mask.

Colorado Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard watches the puck bounce off his chest after stopping a shot against the Chicago Blackhawks in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A goaltender’s mask is a personal piece of equipment. But Calvin Pickard is willing to let the fans design the mask he will wear during the Golden Knights’ inaugural NHL season.

Pickard and the team are conducting a contest to find the best images to put on the mask. Entries for the #Picksmaskcontest are being accepted through the team’s website, vegasgoldenknights.com. Fans can register at the site and submit photos of their favorite designs. The deadline is noon Friday and winners will be announced Aug. 9.

We invite fans to share their suggestions for Pickard's review by using #PicksMaskContest. Officially enter here: https://t.co/9tRmSjV8xZ pic.twitter.com/T1bkRV6FX2 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 1, 2017

“Golden Knights fans have already proven to be a passionate fan base heading into the team’s inaugural season so I knew this was a perfect opportunity to include them in designing my new mask,” Pickard said. “I can’t wait to see the creative designs they come up with.

”I think I’d like something that is very team-centric, and incorporates both the Golden Knights and the city of Las Vegas.”

Five finalists will receive an autographed puck from Pickard and a photo opportunity with the goaltender and his newly designed mask.

Along with Pickard, Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury plans to have a fan interaction involving his mask. Details on the Fleury mask project will be announced at a later date.

