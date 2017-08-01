ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights goalie Calvin Pickard to let fans design his mask

By Steve Carp Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2017 - 2:24 pm
 

A goaltender’s mask is a personal piece of equipment. But Calvin Pickard is willing to let the fans design the mask he will wear during the Golden Knights’ inaugural NHL season.

Pickard and the team are conducting a contest to find the best images to put on the mask. Entries for the #Picksmaskcontest are being accepted through the team’s website, vegasgoldenknights.com. Fans can register at the site and submit photos of their favorite designs. The deadline is noon Friday and winners will be announced Aug. 9.

“Golden Knights fans have already proven to be a passionate fan base heading into the team’s inaugural season so I knew this was a perfect opportunity to include them in designing my new mask,” Pickard said. “I can’t wait to see the creative designs they come up with.

”I think I’d like something that is very team-centric, and incorporates both the Golden Knights and the city of Las Vegas.”

Five finalists will receive an autographed puck from Pickard and a photo opportunity with the goaltender and his newly designed mask.

Along with Pickard, Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury plans to have a fan interaction involving his mask. Details on the Fleury mask project will be announced at a later date.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Golden Knights/NHL Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like