Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury nears return to practice

The end of Marc-Andre Fleury’s time on the injured reserve list may be near. The Golden Knights starting goaltender worked out on the ice at City National Arena for the second day in the row after having passed the last of his protocols after suffering a concussion on Oct. 13.

The Golden Knights starting goaltender worked out on the ice at City National Arena for the second day in the row after having passed the last of his protocols after suffering a concussion on Oct. 13. According to general manager George McPhee, Fleury could practice with the team as early as Wednesday if he doesn’t suffer any setbacks.

“It’s the return-to-play protocol,” McPhee said. “If there are no setbacks, he’ll be cleared for full contact later in the week, hopefully by Wednesday.

“In our mind, his brain is 100 percent healed. We’ve used our specialists. We’ve sent him to other specialists. Everybody is in agreement that he’s in a good place right now.”

Fleury took shots from David Perron and Brad Hunt with goaltenders coach David Prior watching closely for almost 30 minutes after Sunday morning’s pregame skate at City National Arena. He was not made available to the media following the workout.

Knights coach Gerard Gallant was encouraged to see Fleury on the ice.

“It’s a start,” he said. “Obviously getting on the ice is a big thing. We’ll see what happens over the next little while, but good for him. I’m sure he’s excited.”

