Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury signs extension

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury signed a three-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

Fleury had one year remaining on his contract and now is locked up through 2022, meaning he likely will finish his career with the Knights.

“I guess you guys will be stuck with me for a little longer,” Fleury said in a video posted on the team’s Twitter account announcing the extension. “I’m really excited about it. My family and I really love Vegas, the organization, my teammates.”

🌸 FLEURY HAS SOME REALLY BIG NEWS ❗️

The deal comes with an annual average salary of $7 million and makes Fleury the highest-paid player on the team when his extension begins in 2019. It also includes a limited no-trade clause.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion would have been an unrestricted free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

Fleury, who turns 34 in November, is coming off the best season of his career when led the expansion Knights to the Stanley Cup Final.

He posted a 2.24 goals-against average and .927 save percentage during the regular season and backstopped the Knights to the Pacific Division title.

Fleury is a three-time All-Star and one of 13 goaltenders in NHL history with more than 400 career victories.

