Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace savors time in NHL

DETROIT — Maxime Lagace isn’t sure how much longer he will remain with the Golden Knights.

That’s why the backup goaltender is making the most of his time in the NHL.

“It’s always a little easier than the first time last year coming up, knowing how all the staff works and the team works,” Lagace said. “It was good. It’s nice to work with (goaltending coach) Dave (Prior) all the time and add more to my bag of knowledge.”

Lagace was recalled from the American Hockey League on Jan. 9 after Malcolm Subban was sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

He made 27 saves in a 5-2 loss at Carolina on Feb. 1 in his lone appearance and served as the backup to Marc-Andre Fleury against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

“(Prior) spent some time (Wednesday) with him in the video room,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “Any time you get a chance to work with Dave in the video room, it’s good for him. The kid has worked real hard and played real well.”

Subban returned to practice on a limited basis Monday and was a full participant Wednesday when Fleury was given the day off. Subban joined Thursday’s morning skate midway through and stayed on the ice late with the Knights’ scratches.

Subban remains on injured reserve but could be activated before the Knights begin a four-game homestand Saturday against Columbus.

Lagace has plenty to draw from whenever he returns to Chicago and the AHL.

“I feel good in net, so it’s a confidence boost at the same time,” Lagace said. “Like Dave says all the time, keep refining my game. It’s little details here and there that’s going to make a big difference. So, it’s just keep working on those and have fun with it.”

Cartoon Flower

An animated version of Fleury will be featured on “NHL Network Ice Time” answering a variety of questions from host Mike Rupp, including how he started playing the position and his idols growing up outside of Montreal.

Fleury is one of four goaltenders featured on the program, along with Minnesota’s Devan Dubnyk, New York Rangers veteran Henrik Lundqvist and Philadelphia rookie standout Carter Hart.

The show airs at 6 a.m. and again at 9 a.m. Saturday on NHL Network.

McPhee bobblehead

The Bowling Green men’s hockey program announced plans for a George McPhee bobblehead night March 1 when the Falcons host Alabama-Huntsville.

Mark your calendars…MARCH 1ST 🆚 UAH will be bobblehead night for our alumnus, Hobey Baker Award winner, and current General Manager of the @GoldenKnights George McPhee! 🎟️: https://t.co/YuuLOeQJIy#AyZiggy | #KickTheDoorDown | #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/LG31cyaWjc — Bowling Green Hockey (@BGFalconHockey) February 6, 2019

The figure shows the Knights general manager wearing his Bowling Green uniform on one half of his body with a suit and tie on the other.

McPhee played for the Falcons from 1978 to 1982 and won the Hobey Baker Award, which goes to the top player in college hockey.

