Golden Knights’ goaltender situation has been bizarre

Since Marc-Andre Fleury went down with a concussion Oct. 13, the Knights have had a revolving door leading to the goal crease.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury blocks a shot by Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha, left, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban (30) is helped off the ice during a game against St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Vegas Golden Knights won 3-2 in overtime. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @Bridgetkbennett

A trainer looks at Vegas Golden Knights goalie Oscar Dansk (35) of Sweden who left the game with an apparent injury during the second period of an NHL hockey game in New York, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

BOSTON — Kelly McCrimmon has seen a lot of hockey. But ask the Golden Knights assistant general manager if he can remember a team starting four different goaltenders in its first 11 games and he shakes his head.

“I can remember a lot of occasions where a team used an emergency backup,” he said. “But to start a season this way, I have not seen that before.”

Since Marc-Andre Fleury went down with a concussion Oct. 13, the Knights have had a revolving door leading to the goal crease. Malcolm Subban took Fleury’s place only to suffer a lower-body injury Oct. 21. Oscar Dansk finished up that night, started the following game Oct. 24 vs. Chicago, shut out Colorado last Friday, then he got hurt Monday in the second period of the 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders.

Maxime Lagace was the next up. He finished up against the Islanders, then started in Tuesday’s 6-4 loss to the New York Rangers. He is expected to be in net Thursday when the Knights (8-3) continue their six-game road trip in Boston against the Bruins.

Fleury, who has a history of concussions, is with the team. However he has not been cleared to play and he has not skated with the team since it arrived on the East Coast on Saturday. Coach Gerard Gallant said he doesn’t have a guess as to when his best player will be back.

“I don’t know when he’s going to come back,” Gallant said Monday. “We all know what concussions are. He’s feeling better and he’s working hard, but until the trainer comes and tells me he’s real close he’s going to be a while. Until he’s gets on the ice, we’ve got to wait and see.”

Subban? It is believed he’s nursing a right groin pull though team officials refuse to confirm what’s wrong with him. He reportedly is at least two weeks away.

Dansk went on injured reserve Tuesday and he has a lower-body injury that could be a pulled hamstring. Again, the Knights will not confirm what is ailing Dansk.

McCrimmon said he has no theory as to why the Knights have had this run of injuries in their net.

“There’s no common denominator with the three injuries,” he said. “They were all different circumstances.”

General manager George McPhee has not made a trade and McCrimmon said the team is likely to wait it out for the injured goalies to return rather than seek a short-term solution.

“I don’t think you’ll see us do anything extreme,” McCrimmon said. “It’s day by day. As much as some people might look forward to some type of significant step that serves to be the final answer to the issue that we’re having, it’s going to be rehabbing the guys we have out of our lineup and working with the two goaltenders we have in our lineup and let them mind the store. I don’t expect we’ll deviate from that.”

The Knights’ goaltender situation has the hockey world scratching its collective head. Even NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is befuddled.

“Is that unbelievable?” Bettman said Tuesday. “If you’re asking me if I’ve seen anything like this before, nothing comes to mind.”

Pierre McGuire, the long-time analyst for NBC’s coverage of the NHL, said a lot of goalies have gone down early this year with a variety of injuries. But the Knights’ situation is unique.

“This is a tough way to start,” he said. “But it’s a phenomenal story how they have managed to overcome the injuries to their goaltenders.

”They’re a fun, exciting team to watch and I think if I were Gerard Gallant, I would do things exactly the same — next man up and everybody work hard together to help out.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.