Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Erik Haula, not pictured, during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates a goal by James Neal, not pictured, past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates a goal by James Neal (18) against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates a goal by James Neal (18) against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal, not pictured, scores a goal past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights left wing James Neal, not pictured, against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) moves the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) gets slammed against the glass by Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) moves the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans shout "Knight!" as the national anthem is performed before the start of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) shoots against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) moves the puck against San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon (4) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players, from left, Erik Haula, David Perron (57) and James Neal (18) celebrate a goal against the San Jose Sharks by Neal during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) takes a shot on goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a first period goal by James Neal (18) against the San Jose Sharks during Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier, left, and Knights center Ryan Carpenter, second right, look for the pass as San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) and Sharks defenseman Joakim Ryan (47) defend during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

San Jose Sharks left wing Marcus Sorensen (20) tries to score against Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Alex Tuch, not pictured, during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) jumps out of the way of the puck as Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa (47) goes after the puck during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) looks on during a break against the San Jose Sharks in the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks get into a scuffle during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Joakim Ryan (47) chase the puck during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A shot by Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) gets past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) for a goal during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) controls the puck past San Jose Sharks left wing Marcus Sorensen (20) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) gains control of the puck as Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) hits the ice during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) deflects the puck from San Jose Sharks center Eric Fehr (16) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Golden Knights headed back to T-Mobile Arena for Game 5 against the San Jose Sharks.

The series is currently even, with both teams winning two games apiece.

