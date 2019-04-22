Golden Knights head to Game 7 after Sharks win in 2 OTs

San Jose’s Tomas Hertl scored a shorthanded goal in the second overtime as the Sharks beat the Golden Knights 2-1 Sunday at T-Mobile Arena and forced Game 7 in their Western Conference quarterfinal series.
The best-of-seven series will be decided Tuesday in San Jose, with the winner advancing to play the Colorado Avalanche.
Jonathan Marchessault scored in the second period to tie the game after Logan Couture gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead with six seconds left in the first period.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
