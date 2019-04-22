Golden Knights head to Game 7 after Sharks win in 2 OTs

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores over San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores over San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) and defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) block a shot from Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the third period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A phalanx of Golden Knights players surround the net in order to get the puck out as San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) looks on during the first overtime period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from the San Jose Sharks during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose’s Tomas Hertl scored a shorthanded goal in the second overtime as the Sharks beat the Golden Knights 2-1 Sunday at T-Mobile Arena and forced Game 7 in their Western Conference quarterfinal series.

The best-of-seven series will be decided Tuesday in San Jose, with the winner advancing to play the Colorado Avalanche.

Jonathan Marchessault scored in the second period to tie the game after Logan Couture gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead with six seconds left in the first period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

