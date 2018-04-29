Golden Knights head to OT tied 3-3 with San Jose Sharks

The Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks were tied 3-3 as they headed to overtime in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
Nate Schmidt tied the score with 6:32 to play on a blast from the blue line that beat Sharks goalie Martin Jones low to his left side.
The Knights owned a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 3 on Monday at 7 p.m. in San Jose.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
