The Golden Knights went to SAP Center Monday to take on the San Jose Sharks.

Vegas Golden Knights fans cheer during the first period against San Jose Sharks in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) looks at the puck before making a stop during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) looks for an open pass against San Jose Sharks during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) looks to make a play against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) takes a shot under pressure from San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) knock down San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) takes a shot against San Jose Sharks during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) goes for the puck against San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates after a score against the San Jose Sharks with an assist of center William Karlsson (71) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates after a score against the San Jose Sharks with the assist of Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates after a score against the San Jose Sharks during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) shoots for a score against the San Jose Sharks during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Fans watch the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a score by center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights celebrates a goal by defenseman Colin Miller (6) against the San Jose Sharks during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights celebrates a goal by defenseman Colin Miller (6) against the San Jose Sharks during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) shoots for a score against the San Jose Sharks during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Fans celebrate a score by San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates a score against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) sees a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) score during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) shoots for a score against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) dives for the puck as defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) look on during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights went to SAP Center Monday to take on the San Jose Sharks in Game 3 of the second round of the NHL playoffs.

Check out the photos from our RJ photographers at the game.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.