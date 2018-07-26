Golden Knights headed to Reno on northwest road trip

From August 5-10, the Knights will travel to Reno, Nevada; Boise, Idaho; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; and Salt Lake City, Utah. All the cities are within the Knights’ television distribution territory with AT&T Sportsnet.

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Golden Gila Monster jumps on fans before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Golden Knights again will hit the road this offseason, visiting neighboring cities and states, as part of their summer Road Trip.

From Aug. 5-10, the Knights will travel to Reno; Boise, Idaho; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; and Salt Lake City. All the cities are within the Knights’ television distribution territory with AT&T Sportsnet.

Players Brad Hunt, Jon Merrill, Nic Hague and Nate Schmidt will all make appearances on the trip, along with broadcasters Gary Lawless, Shane Hnidy and Dave Goucher. Knights mascot Chance will also make the trip.

“Building on the success of last year’s road trip, this annual trip gives our players the opportunity to connect with fans in other cities that we might not be able to visit during the season,” Knights President Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “We’re fortunate to have such widespread support from our fan base, and we’re looking forward to meeting Golden Knights fans of all ages living in our television distribution territory.”

The trip, which is officially named the Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip, begins Aug. 5 in Las Vegas with the first stop in Reno on Aug. 6.

“Las Vegas is proud and excited to partner with the Golden Knights to promote the upcoming season to the fans in their television market,” said Cathy Tull, Chief Marketing Officer for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, in a statement. “The incredible success of the team in their inaugural season gives a great opportunity to attract fans from around the region to make a trip to Las Vegas to support the team.”

