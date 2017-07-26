Golden Knights hire Brian Killingsworth as new chief marketing officer

The Golden Knights moved quickly to fill the No. 2 vacancy on the business side, hiring Brian Killingsworth as senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

Killingsowrth, who spent the last four years in the NFL doing marketing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and St. Louis Rams, will be responsible for coordinating the Knights marketing as well as assisting majority owner Bill Foley in some of his other business ventures.

Killingsworth replaces Nehme Abouzeid, who resigned his position at the end of June after eight months with the Knights. Abouzeid has launched his own consulting firm to help start-up companies market and brand themselves.

