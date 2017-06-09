Golden Knights hire ex-NHL player Ryan Craig as assistant coach

Cleveland Monsters LW Ryan Craig (12) during the second period of the AHL hockey game between the Grand Rapids Griffins and Cleveland Monsters on February 28, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH. Cleveland defeated Grand Rapids 4-1. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant is moving quickly in filling out his staff.

The team announced Friday it has hired Ryan Craig as an assistant coach. The hiring of Craig comes a day after the addition of Mike Kelly as Gallant’s assistant.

“I am proud to add Ryan as an assistant coach,” Gallant said in a statement. “He is well-respected in the hockey community and has been a tremendous leader throughout his playing career, both on and off the ice. I am confident that the leadership characteristics he exuded as a player will translate well behind the bench in his new role as an assistant coach.”

Craig, 35, joins the Golden Knights after a 14-season playing career where he skated in 198 career NHL games and 711 career American Hockey League games. He has ties to the organization, playing for Knights assistant GM Kelly McCrimmon with the Brandon Wheat Kings during his junior hockey career.

“I would like to thank Bill Foley, George McPhee, Gerard Gallant and the rest of the Golden Knights staff for this tremendous opportunity,” Craig said. “I would also like to thank my family, former teammates and coaches for their continued support as I make the transition from a player to a coach. I look forward to the challenge and the excitement that this new phase in my career will bring.”

Craig last played in the Columbus Blue Jackets organization, captaining the Cleveland Monsters (formerly Lake Erie Monsters) of the AHL for the last two seasons. He was the captain for the 2015-16 Lake Erie Monsters, which captured the 2016 Calder Cup championship. This past season with the Monsters, he had 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points in 71 regular season games. He was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the eighth round (255th overall) in the 2002 NHL Draft.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.