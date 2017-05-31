Golden Knights hire former rugby player as strength and conditioning coach

The Vegas Golden Knights team name and logo. (Tom Donoghue)

Doug Davidson has been hired by the Golden Knights as the NHL expansion team’s strength and conditioning coach.

A former rugby player, the Pakenham, Ontario, native will work closely with Jay Mellette, the Knights’ director of sports performance and head athletic trainer.

Davidson, 26, most recently served as the strength and conditioning coach for the American Hockey League’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, spending two years with Pittsburgh’s top farm club. Prior to that, he worked in the same capacity at the Gary Roberts High Performance Centre in Canada. While there he worked with young men and women as well as NHL players.

Davidson also has experience in college athletics. He worked at Queen’s University in Toronto as an intern from 2010 to 2013. He has a degree from that school in physical education.

