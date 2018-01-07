Golden Knights hockey operations staff to meet this week

The team’s entire roster of scouts and executives will gather at City National Arena starting Sunday to go over evaluations and discuss the franchise’s future on the ice in terms of personnel.

Golden Knights general manager George McPhee will gather his hockey operations staff at City National Arena for five days of meetings beginning Sunday.

It’s a chance to get caught up on what everyone has been doing, what the scouts have been seeing in their evaluations, amateur and pro, and determine what to look for going forward.

It also happens to coincide with the team’s mandatory bye week.

“The primary objective of the meetings will be to review each organization in the National Hockey League, to go over the reports of the scouts and have discussions about our own team’s strengths, weaknesses and needs,” assistant general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Friday. “We’ll have good discussions about all of that, which will foster questions and lead to answers.”

The Knights will have to look at possible changes as the Feb. 26 trade deadline looms. There will be discussions about whether to make a move and what is needed. The team also will look at where things stand with the amateur players they might consider drafting in June.

The problem is, the Knights have no idea where they will draft. They are a playoff team at the moment, and that means they have to broaden the scope of their evaluations.

“Right now, there would have been no change in our focus on the amateur draft,” McCrimmon said. “We’ll have our midterm meetings. When we have our final meetings in May, we’ll know where we’re selecting, and we’ll obviously have our focus and discussion as to where those picks are.

“But who knows what’s going to happen? The work of our amateur staff is the same regardless of where we’re at in the standings.”

Silver for Brannstrom

Knights defense prospect Erik Brannstrom was a member of Sweden’s silver medal squad at the World Junior Championship, which concluded Friday in Buffalo, New York. Canada defeated Sweden 2-1 in the final.

Brannstrom, taken in the first round at No. 15 by the Knights in the NHL Entry Draft, has been playing in a pro league in Sweden this season. In seven games at the World Juniors, the 18-year-old had one goal and three assists, four penalty minutes, 16 shots on goal and was a plus-5.

