Golden Knights hold off Islanders to open road trip

Tomas Nosek tallied the go-ahead goal 3:32 into the third period, and the Golden Knights earned a wacky 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Wednesday at Barclays Center.

Vegas Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) and New York Islanders center Valtteri Filppula (51) battle for the puck after a face off during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec.12, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with defenseman Colin Miller (6) after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec.12, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec.12, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) and New York Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle (7) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec.12, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) watches the puck after a save by goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) scores goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec.12, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) plays the puck against New York Islanders left wing Matt Martin (17) and right wing Cal Clutterbuck (15) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec.12, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck (15) plays the puck against Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec.12, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

New York Islanders right wing Leo Komarov (47) plays the puck against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec.12, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

The game was delayed for more than 15 minutes at the start of the third when a bank of lights went out.

William Karlsson scored for the second consecutive game, and Jonathan Marchessault added a power-play goal in the first period for the Knights, who defeated the Islanders for the first time in franchise history.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made his 11th consecutive start and finished with 23 saves to earn his league-leading 18th victory.

The Knights have won two straight and are 9-2 in their past 11 games.

Nosek put the Knights ahead when he pounced on a rebound after Oscar Lindberg’s initial shot was stopped. Nosek lifted the stick of defenseman Thomas Hickey and stuffed the puck past Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner for his third goal.

Karlsson tied the game at 2-2 with 3:29 remaining in the second period after the Islanders failed to clear their own zone with little pressure from the Knights’ forecheck.

Karlsson picked up the puck along the right-wing wall and walked in before snapping a shot past Lehner on the short side for his 11th goal and sixth in the past nine games.

Marchessault opened the scoring after New York’s Casey Cizikas was whistled for high-sticking 19 seconds into the game.

He wired a shot from the right faceoff dot into the upper corner for his team-leading 12th goal.

Anthony Beauvillier and Adam Pelech scored for the Islanders, and Mathew Barzal added two assists.

