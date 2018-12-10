Golden Knights hold off Stars for 5th straight home win

William Karlsson scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and the Golden Knights downed the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates after Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, right, scored against the Dallas Stars during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) falls to the ice between Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) and center Oscar Lindberg during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) falls after colliding with Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) as defenseman Roman Polak (45) knocks the puck away during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) tries to tip the puck past Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) vies for the puck with Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after right wing Alex Tuch, second from right, scored against the Dallas Stars during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Dallas Stars center Jason Spezza (90) knocks down Vegas Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates after Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, right, scored against the Dallas Stars during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

William Karlsson scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, and the Golden Knights downed the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Alex Tuch and Ryan Carpenter also scored, and Reilly Smith added an empty-net goal. Collin Miller finished with two assists, as 10 players recorded a point for the Knights.

It was the fifth straight home win for the Knights, who improved to 10-3-1 at T-Mobile Arena.

Marc-Andre Fleury played the second game of a back-to-back for the second time this season and made 22 saves to earn his league-high 17th victory, one more than Toronto’s Frederik Andersen.

It was the 10th consecutive start for Fleury, who leads NHL goaltenders with 28 starts. He and New Jersey’s Keith Kinkaid are the only goaltenders to have all of their team’s wins.

Fleury won for the second time in three games with his gold pads and made key stops on Alexander Radulov and Tyler Seguin during the second period.

The Knights also killed off a four-minute penalty to Shea Theodore in the final eight minutes.

The Knights responded after Saturday’s 5-1 loss at Los Angeles, when they had trouble breaking out of their zone and connecting on more than two consecutive passes.

Karlsson put the Knights on top 2-1 at 11:48 of the second period when he zipped a low shot past Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop three seconds after a power play expired.

It was Karlsson’s 10th goal, and he tied Jonathan Marchessault for the team lead in scoring with his 23rd point.

Tuch’s 10th goal with 1:43 left in the second proved to be the game-winner. He lifted Taylor Fedun’s stick to win a battle in front, and his shot dribbled through Bishop’s legs shortly after a Knights power play ended.

Esa Lindell tapped in a pass from Jason Spezza at 8:33 of the third period to cut the Knights’ lead to 3-2.

Martin Hanzal opened the scoring in the first period when he redirected Miro Heiskanen’s shot past Fleury at 6:29.

Dallas, which saw its four-game win streak come to an end, went 2-for-4 on the power play.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

