Golden Knights’ home finale spoiled by Coyotes — VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29), alongside defensemen Shea Theodore (27) and Brayden McNabb (3), gives up a goal to the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with Paul Stastny (26) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) moves the puck against Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) moves the pack past Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) moves the piuck around Arizona Coyotes right wing Michael Grabner (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) blocks a shot in front of Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A shot flies by Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) shoots against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) comes up short on a shot against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Crowd igniter Cameron Hughes entertains the crowd during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by Mark Stone (61) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The puck, lower left, flies into the net past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who got tangled up with Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse, during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. A goaltender interference challenge was made but the goal was kept. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) moves the puck past Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona Coyotes players celebrate their third goal against the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) and Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) chase after a puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) tries to get the puck from Arizona Coyotes center Vinnie Hinostroza (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) moves the puck around Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) and Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) slips on the ice while trying to get the puck in against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona Coyotes center Brad Richardson (15) and Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) and Arizona Coyotes right wing Josh Archibald (45) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) moves the puck around Arizona Coyotes defenseman Kevin Connauton (44) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) shakes hands with team owner Bill Foley after being awarded the First Star Award after an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt, center left, joins other players in signing and giving away jerseys to lucky fans as part of a postgame "Jerseys Off Our Backs" event after an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt throws a t-shirt into the crowd during the postgame "Jerseys Off Our Backs" event after an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) poses with a lucky fan while joining players in signing and giving away jerseys to fans as part of a postgame "Jerseys Off Our Backs" event after an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Erik Haula joins other players in signing and giving away jerseys to lucky fans as part of a postgame "Jerseys Off Our Backs" event after an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29), alongside defensemen Shea Theodore (27) and Brayden McNabb (3), gives up a goal to the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A raucous T-Mobile Arena crowd celebrated fan appreciation night with goodies like doughnuts for a year and a new car given away during Thursday’s final regular-season home game.

Their favorite gift of all may have been the return of star goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury less than a week before the playoffs begin after he had missed the previous nine games with a vague lower-body injury.

A save on a breakaway early in the game had the crowd once again chanting his name, but Arizona eventually crashed the party with a 4-1 win.

“There were a few times I made saves I was happy with and I had a little smile,” Fleury said of his return. “But some other times I was messing up. It’s just fun to get back into it and see game situations and just get used to the speed of the game and battling through traffic and finding guys around you.

“Sometimes you focus so much on the puck, you forget to look around where people are at.”

The result was far less important than the process for the Knights (43-31-7), who are locked into the No. 3 spot in the Pacific Division and a first-round matchup against San Jose.

Fleury said he felt fine physically after 60 minutes of game action and indicated he would prefer to be in the lineup again for another tune-up when the Knights wrap up the regular season in Los Angeles against the Kings on Saturday.

“We’ll have plenty of time after that game to relax and recover and get going again (before the playoffs start),” he said after making 37 saves. “I thought tonight was good. They got some shots and we had some defensive- zone time to battle through. I always think you can get better at the little things I wasn’t happy with. It’s good we have that L.A. game to do that.”

Fleury looked sharp at times against a Coyotes team that started the night in playoff contention only to be eliminated when Colorado forced overtime against Winnipeg with a late goal and eventually won.

“Give Arizona credit,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “They competed. They battled hard. They came in here and wanted to win the hockey game tonight, and they did. But they just fell a little short.”

It didn’t take the Coyotes (39-34-8) long to test Fleury.

Derek Stepan got his stick on a centering pass right in front of the net that Fleury turned away just 53 seconds into the game. Brad Richardson was then denied on a breakaway with 12:35 remaining in the opening period.

Mark Stone put the Knights on the board with a backhander that got past Darcy Kuemper at 16:26 of the first after Paul Stastny forced a turnover deep in Arizona’s zone.

The Coyotes answered on a Richard Panik goal less than a minute later and Stepan scored twice in the second period.

Conor Garland added an unassisted tally in the third after intercepting a pass and quickly firing it past Fleury, who had been in one of the best grooves of his career when the team announced he would miss time with an injury just a day after he earned his sixth straight win with a 2-1 victory in Dallas on March 15.

The 34-year-old had allowed just five total goals during that stretch, which included the longest shutout streak of his career.

He wasn’t at the top of his game on Thursday, though his teammates put him in some difficult positions with some sloppy turnovers in the defensive zone.

“Fleury played really well, battled hard,” forward Cody Eakin said. “We didn’t clean up enough in front of the net. We kind of lost some coverage on a few of the goals, but he made some great stops for us. Otherwise it would have been more lopsided than it was.”

The Knights are down to just one more game before the results start to count again.

“I hope we see a lot better than we saw tonight,” Gallant said. “I thought it was a competitive first period, and then after that, it just looked like we didn’t want to play.

“I’m disappointed with the way we played, but we’ll get through it.”

At least they have their starting goaltender back.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/ GoldenKnights and @ HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.