Golden Knights home win means free burgers

The Golden Knights win at home against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night means free burgers at Jack in the Box.

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) celebrates his goal with teammates Oscar Lindberg (24) and Alex Tuch during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

As part of a promotion between the Golden Knights and Jack in the Box, fans can enjoy a free Jumbo Jack burger the day after a win at T-Mobile Arena. You must purchase a large fountain drink in order to claim the free burger.

When we win in Vegas YOU ALSO WIN IN VEGAS! Because Jack in the Box is giving everyone a FREE Jumbo Jack with the purchase of a large fountain drink the day after a home win! pic.twitter.com/d8g9p42igS — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 24, 2018

Mention “Knights Home Win” when ordering to take advantage of the promotion, according to Golden Knights.

