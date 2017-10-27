Golden Knights hope Shipachyov agrees to play in minors

Vadim Shipachyov, a 30-year-old Russian center, has balked at playing for the Chicago Wolves and has yet to report after being reassigned to the AHL team Tuesday.

Vegas Golden Knights center Vadim Shipachyov (87) brings the puck up the ice during a game against Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Vegas Golden Knights won 5-4 in overtime. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

The Golden Knights do not appear to have given up on Vadim Shipachyov despite his reassignment to the minor leagues Tuesday.

However, general manager George McPhee made it clear Shipachyov’s return to the NHL with the Knights must be earned.

The 30-year-old center from Russia has struggled during his time with the Knights. He has appeared in just three of the team’s first eight games and has twice been reassigned to the Chicago Wolves, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate.

As of Thursday afternoon, Shipachyov had not reported to Chicago. He risks being suspended if he does not report. On the team’s podcast Thursday, McPhee said of Shipachyov accepting his time in the AHL: “We hope so. That’s what we’re trying to do. He’s got to play.

“We have people who are performing better than he is. That’s the way the business goes. You play them ahead of him. We’re not ever going to play somebody over somebody else because he makes more money or has a guaranteed contract or anything like that. If you’re being honest with your team, you play who deserves to play and that’s it.”

Shipachyov has been given permission to seek a trade through his agent Petr Svoboda. However, McPhee will have the final say over any deal. There’s also the possibility Shipachyov returns to Russia and plays for his old team, SKA St. Petersburg.

Reports from Russia say his old team would consider bringing him back. If so, that would make Shipachyov eligible to play in February’s Winter Olympics in South Korea. Of course, he would have to give up virtually all of his $9 million salary for the two seasons.

Erik Haula to return?

While Shipachyov remains in limbo, the Knights may have another transaction to consider as center Erik Haula is expected to come off injured reserve at any time and could be activated for Friday’s game with Colorado at T-Mobile Arena.

Haula has been on injured reserve since Oct. 13 with a lower-body injury sustained in the third period against Detroit. If he is activated, it means someone on the 23-man roster will have to be moved to make room for him. But coach Gerard Gallant said no decision has been made.

“He’s getting better, he’s working harder and he’s had a couple of full practices, so we’ll see,” Gallant said.

The team may very well wait until Monday in New York, when a six-game East Coast road trip begins against the Islanders, to activate Haula.

White uniforms for Nevada Day

For the first time, the Golden Knights will wear their white road uniforms at home on Friday. The switch is in honor of Nevada Day.

The team is also offering a specially priced ticket in the lower bowl of $70.20 in honor of the Las Vegas area code 702. Price does not include fees and will be available in a limited quantity at the T-Mobile Arena box office.

