Golden Knights host Arizona Coyotes in preseason opener Sunday

Max Pacioretty makes his debut with the Golden Knights on Sunday when they host the Arizona Coyotes in the exhibition opener at T-Mobile Arena. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Newly acquired Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) on the ice during captain's practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Max Pacioretty makes his debut with the Golden Knights on Sunday when they host the Arizona Coyotes in the exhibition opener at T-Mobile Arena.

Opening faceoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

“I was at the (Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin) fight, so I got to see T-Mobile from a different vantage point, but tonight will be even different,” Pacioretty said after morning skate. “I’m not sure what to expect in the preseason, but just to put on the jersey and feel what it’s going to be like out there and playing for this team is going to be a lot of fun.”

Pacioretty, who spent 10 seasons in Montreal, was acquired in a trade late Sunday for forward Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a second-round pick in 2019. He signed a four-year, $28 million extension with the Knights following the deal.

The five-time 30-goal scorer is projected to skate on a line with center Cody Glass, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 draft, and right wing Tomas Hyka.

“When I got traded here, I looked up some of the guys, and it seems like he’s the stud here,” Pacioretty said of Glass. “He’s the high draft pick. You can tell in his game. He’s a big, strong center. He’s a big, right-handed shot center. You don’t see too many of those right now that can come in and play with poise. He’s a very smart player. We had some success in the scrimmage (Saturday) and hopefully we can have a good preseason game.”

Dylan Ferguson will start in goal for the Knights, and coach Gerard Gallant said backup Zachary Fucale also will play.

Arizona finished last in the Pacific Division with 70 points (29-41-12) in its first season under coach Rick Tocchet.

The Coyotes lineup includes first-round draft pick Barrett Hayton (No. 5 overall), prospect Dylan Strome and newcomers Alex Galchenyuk and Michael Grabner.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to start in net for Arizona with Adin Hill serving as his backup.

“Like I said (Saturday), you’re getting an opportunity to play an NHL exhibition game, so go out there and play hard, play well,” Gallant said. “Wins and losses don’t matter right now, but any time you can put the skates on, I hope you want to win the hockey game. Go play and have fun and work hard.”

Golden Knights projected lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Tomas Nosek

Max Pacioretty-Cody Glass-Tomas Hyka

Gage Quinney-T.J. Tynan-Tyler Wong

Daniel Carr-Reid Duke-Keegan Kolesar

Defense

Nick Holden-Colin Miller

Nicolas Hague-Jake Bischoff

Erik Brannstrom-Brad Hunt

Goaltender

Dylan Ferguson (Zachary Fucale)

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.