Golden Knights host ‘Beard-A-Thon’ ahead of NHL playoffs

Golden Knights players Malcolm Subban (30), William Karlsson (71), James Neal (18) and Deryk Engelland (5) greet fans during the team's first fan fest at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The playoffs are coming, and so are the beards.

In the spirit of NHL tradition, the Golden Knights are hosting a Beard-A-Thon during its 2018 playoff run. Fans can grow a playoff beard alongside Golden Knights players Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Deryk Engelland, James Neal, Shea Theodore and Alex Tuch. Once entered, fans can ask friends, family and colleagues to help “support” their beard by donating to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

The fan who raises the most funds will win two tickets to the 2018-19 season opener.

Playoff time means Beard-A-Thon time! Grow one for the Golden Knights, or support your favorite beard-grower 👍 Proceeds will benefit the VGK Foundationhttps://t.co/aZRBBAijle — y – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 9, 2018

The second place finisher will receive a 2017-18 signed jersey, and the third place beard-wearer will receive a Marc-Andre Fleury signed puck.

The contest will run until the final buzzer of the last Golden Knights’ game during the Stanley Cup playoffs. You can enter by visiting http://www.beardathon.com/GoldenKnights.

