The Golden Knights are celebrating their last game of the regular season inside the Fortress with a celebration of their fans.

Fan Appreciation Night will take place at T-Mobile Arena Thursday during the team’s last home game against the Arizona Coyotes.

The team announced on Thursday that they wanted to “thank fans for their incredible support during the team’s second season,” in a news release.

All fans in attendance will receive a replica of the Knights helmet the players skate through to enter the ice before every home game. There will also be several other prizes given to fans including $50,000 worth of flight vouchers from Allegiant, a VIP experience at Cirque du Soleil, free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year, and dinners for two at Wynn restaurants Allegro and Lakeside. A grand prize will be given to one lucky fan in attendance: a 2019 Toyota Rav-4.

Following the game, a “Jerseys Off Our Backs” event will have players hand-deliver game-worn jerseys to select winners.

