Golden Knights in trade talks for all-star Erik Karlsson

The Golden Knights are one of the teams working to land all-star defenseman Erik Karlsson from Ottawa, according to multiple reports.

In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Ottawa Senators' Erik Karlsson (65) moves the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)

In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, Ottawa Senators' Erik Karlsson (65) is chased by Nashville Predators Kyle Turris (8) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

The race to acquire Erik Karlsson kicked into high gear Tuesday.

The Golden Knights are one of the teams working to land the all-star defenseman from Ottawa, according to multiple reports.

The New York Islanders reportedly are making a strong push for Karlsson after losing free agent John Tavares to Toronto.

Colorado, Dallas, San Jose and Tampa Bay also have been linked with a trade for the two-time Norris Trophy winner as the league’s top defenseman.

Karlsson, 28, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2019 and the rebuilding Senators risk losing him for nothing in return. Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion said Sunday the team tabled an eight-year extension, worth a reported $80 million.

The @Senators offered Erik Karlsson an 8 year contract extension for $10M per season. Now they are in serious trade talks with multiple teams highly interested. #NHLNews — Kathryn Tappen (@KathrynTappen) July 3, 2018

Los Angeles signed franchise defenseman Drew Doughty to an eight-year, $88 million extension this week.

After Karlsson declined Ottawa’s offer, word leaked around the league Monday the Senators granted permission to clubs to speak with Karlsson and his agent about a contract extension.

Karlsson had nine goals and 53 assists, and his point total ranked sixth in the league among defensemen despite a tumultuous season.

The native of Sweden dealt with trade rumors all season and the death of his son, Axel, who was stillborn in March.

Last month, his wife filed order of protection against the longtime girlfriend of former Senators teammate Mike Hoffman, alleging harassment and cyberbullying.

The Knights have nearly $19 million in salary cap space, according to CapFriendly.com, and could take on the bloated contract of Senators winger Bobby Ryan in a deal for Karlsson.

Ryan was the No. 2 pick in the 2005 draft and tallied 11 goals and 33 points last season. He is signed through 2021-22 with a $7.25 million cap hit.

The Knights’ package to acquire Karlsson likely would include defenseman Shea Theodore, a prospect and draft picks. Ottawa does not have a first-round pick in 2019 after sending it to Colorado in the November trade for Matt Duchene.

The Knights also could have to a send an additional NHL-level player the other way to help Ottawa remain above the cap floor of $58.8 million.

The Knights turned down a deal for Karlsson at the trade deadline, according to SportsNet, refusing to part with prospect Cody Glass.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.