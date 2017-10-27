Golden Knights’ ‘Inactives’ stay ready to become active

With the team’s glut of defensemen on its 23-man roster and NHL rules only allowing 20 players to dress, it means three players have to sit out every game.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) on the ice during the NHL team's practice at the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

High above the ice at T-Mobile Arena, a select group of Golden Knights players gather before the opening faceoff.

They don’t want to be there, but the math indicates they have no choice.

They are officially “inactives” or “healthy scratches.” Every team has them because the rules say you can only dress 20 players to play and there are 23 on the roster. So three players have to sit out.

In the case of the Golden Knights, it has meant three defensemen put on a suit and tie instead of skates and shoulder pads. The Knights have nine defensemen and six dress. So the plan has been to rotate Brad Hunt, Jon Merrill, Brayden McNabb and Griffin Reinhart to play alongside regulars Deryk Engelland, Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller and Luca Sbisa.

So far, the plan has worked. The team is off to a 7-1 start, the best by an expansion team in NHL history, and when the inactives have become active, they’ve produced. They’re among the first on the ice for practice and are usually the last to leave as they get some extra work in with assistant coach Ryan McGill in an attempt to stay sharp.

“It’s no fun sitting,” said McNabb, who has been in and out of the lineup. “But you try to be professional and be ready when they call your name.”

Hunt, who recently returned to the ice after being scratched the first four games, understands.

“I’ve been through this before,” he said. “It’s a numbers game. I get it. You just try and practice hard and show them you deserve to be out there.

“But it’s important to be a good teammate. We’re all brothers in here. You support each other and be there for each other.”

The team waived defenseman Jason Garrison on Friday after he played in just four games and sat out the last four. Reinhart, the one player who has yet to play, said his teammates have been supportive.

“You want to be out there with the guys but I just try and stay positive,” he said prior to being sent to Chicago Friday on a conditioning assignment. “Hopefully, I’ll get my chance at some point. But I always prepare as if I’m going to play that night.”

So what do the inactives do once the game starts? They’re essentially spectators and they root for their teammates.

“We’ll talk a little among ourselves but we’re pretty much just watching the game,” McNabb said.

Reinhart said there’s no between-periods interaction with the coaching staff.

“We have an eye in the sky upstairs so they really don’t need our input,” he said.

Knights coach Gerard Gallant has been impressed with the way the players who have been inactive have handled their business.

“They’re real pros,” Gallant said. “I know it’s tough for a guy who works hard every day in practice but doesn’t get in the lineup. But they’ve handled it great so far and when they’ve gotten their chance, they’ve played well.”

Hunt has taken a regular shift playing with Miller and has also been on the Knights’ power play unit. In four games, he has four assists, including a helper on William Karlsson’s power-play goal in Tuesday’s 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

McNabb, who was back on the ice earlier in the homestand against Buffalo, has played well while paired with Engelland. Merrill, who played against the Bruins and Sabres before sitting against St. Louis last Saturday and also missed Tuesday’s game with Chicago, also skated with Engelland.

“It’s just a matter of staying patient then performing when you get the chance,” Merrill said. “Everyone knows what the situation is. You just try and stay positive.”

And while it’s no fun sitting, being a healthy scratch does have its privileges. You get a great seat to watch the game from. There are snacks and drinks provided. And if you want to go work off some excess energy during the game, the Knights’ dressing room is a quick elevator ride and short walk away where there’s an exercise room and a big flat screen television to watch the game.

“Yeah, the snacks are pretty good,” Reinhart said. “Jelly Beans. M&Ms. Good coffee. They did a good job.”

