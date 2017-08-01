Golden Knights individual home games tickets to go on sale Aug. 14

The Golden Knights announced Monday that tickets for individual home games will go on sale at 2 p.m. Aug. 14.

The Golden Knights announced Monday that tickets for individual home games will go on sale at 2 p.m. Aug. 14. Tickets can only be purchased online through vegasgoldenknights.com and prices begin at $65 per ticket. Nevada residents will have access to an exclusive presale at noon that day. There is a limit of four tickets per game.

There will also be a special public presale at 8 a.m. on the 14th for glass seats (first three rows), center ice club seating and Opera Box seating.

Tickets for the three preseason games (Sept. 26, Sept. 28 and Oct. 1) go on sale at 8 a.m. Aug. 11. As with regular season tickets, preseason games are available only online at the team’s website with an eight-ticket limit per person.

Parking policies and rates

The team announced Monday that prepaid parking is now on sale for full season ticket-holders for all 44 games for as low as $8 per game if purchased by Aug. 20 with a maximum of two passes per account.

Prepaid parking for $8 will be accepted at the garages at MGM Grand and Excalibur. It will cost $10 to park at New York-New York and Aria. Partial season ticket holders will have access to purchasing parking passes beginning Aug. 7.

Prepaid parking will also be sold to non-season ticket holders at a date to be announced. Cost will be $13 and must be purchased online only at lasvegasparkmobile.com. Day of game parking will be available at the MGM Grand and Excalibur garages for $20.

For those not wanting to drive, the Regional Transportation Commission will provide express bus service to home games, stopping at the Northwest corner of the Excalibur garage. Locations, times and fares to be announced at a later date. There will also be an Uber location adjacent to the RTC bus stop for those looking to rideshare to the games.

