ad-fullscreen
Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights’ James Neal returns to Nashville a wiser player

By David Schoen Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2017 - 1:50 pm
 
Updated December 7, 2017 - 2:24 pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The incidents will never be expunged from James Neal’s permanent record. Three suspensions in four years, along with three fines from the NHL.

And a reputation as one of the dirtiest players in the league.

“I was getting suspended too much,” Neal said this week.

But following a trade to the Nashville Predators in the summer of 2014, Neal spent three seasons learning to curb a bit of the old ultraviolence and repairing his tarnished image.

The 30-year-old forward arrives at his former home a fully reformed player when the Golden Knights (17-9-1, 35 points) meet the Predators (18-7-3, 39 points) at 5 p.m. Friday at Bridgestone Arena.

”He was a good player. You can tell just by the way he’s off to this year,” fourth-year Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said Thursday. “He’s an effective player. He puts the puck in the back of the net. He’s done it his whole career.

“He was here from the time I got here. He was part of the leadership group, part of the reason why, I believe, we kept taking steps forward and steps in the right direction.”

Neal was suspended for two games for boarding as a member of the Dallas Stars during his second season in the league in 2009.

While with the Pittsburgh Penguins, he was slapped with a one-game suspension during the 2012 Eastern Conference quarterfinals for separate hits on Philadelphia’s Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux during Game 3.

Neal also was given a five-game suspension in 2013 for kneeing Boston’s Brad Marchand in the head.

“You’ve got to harness it for sure, and when I was younger I don’t think I did it right sometimes,” said the 6-foot-2-inch, 221-pound Neal. “I would get too wound up in the game, and find myself in bad positions. Hitting guys at the wrong times, doing things at the wrong times, and being late to checks.

“But I think as I’ve grown as a player, and as I’ve matured and become older, you learn. You’ve got to be smart with where you are, especially with how fast the game is now.”

Neal was dealt from Pittsburgh to Nashville during the 2014 draft and scored 77 goals in 219 games while helping the Predators reach the Stanley Cup Finals last season.

More significantly, Neal hasn’t run afoul of the NHL’s Department of Player Safety since a fine for “diving” almost three years ago.

He credits former Predators captain Mike Fisher, who retired in August after 17 seasons in the league, for helping with his maturation.

“He plays the game as hard as anybody but never crosses the line,” Neal said. “He’s an unbelievable guy, a great player, great role model. He’s a guy that I definitely learned to look up to.”

Neal was plucked from the Predators in the expansion draft and has 14 penalty minutes to go with 13 goals and 21 points in 27 games. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, which for now leaves his long-term future with the Knights unclear.

“I take it day by day and enjoy this,” Neal said. “I have a chance to play on an expansion team in Las Vegas. I never thought I’d be driving 20 minutes down the 215, turn onto the Las Vegas Strip, it’s pretty special. I’m just taking it all in.”

Neal ranks 15th on the Knights in hits (13), but still brings plenty of oomph to the lineup.

On opening night in Dallas, he cleaned out the Stars’ Tyler Seguin from the side of the net with a hard hit.

During the Knights’ 5-2 win at Vancouver on Nov. 16, Neal won a battle behind the net against 6-5, 220-pound Erik Gudbranson to help set up Erik Haula’s go-ahead goal.

Neal fought off Anaheim’s 6-6, 219-pound defenseman Jaycob Megna to get at a rebound and score the opener in Tuesday’s 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks.

“You want guys playing with an edge, and that’s the way he’s played all the time,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “And that’s the way sometimes he gets the room in front of the net and down low. He’s a physical player when he plays that type of game, and the bigger the game, the bigger he is.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Important road trip coming up
Bryan Salmond, Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights recent overtime victory, how their defense is holding up as well as what to expect on the upcoming road trip.
Golden Edge: Knights secure first shootout win
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen and Steve Carp discuss the Golden Knights' shootout win over Anaheim — the first in franchise history — including Malcolm Subban's overtime performance, Alex Tuch's game-winner and upcoming games on the road against Nashville and Dallas.
Malcolm Subban enjoyed getting the win in the shootout
Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban stopped all three Anaheim shooters to get the 4-3 win Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch grateful for redemption in Golden Knights shootout win
Vegas Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch scored the only goal in the shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on injured forward David Perron
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on injured forward David Perron after practice Tuesday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward David Perron on his collision with San Jose's Timo Meier
Injured Golden Knights forward David Perron talks about his collision with San Jose's Timo Meier. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
VGK University: Introduction to hockey, and much more
Vegas Golden Knights officials Misha Donskov and Murray Craven chat about VGK University, a five-course instructional for hockey fans, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Dec. 3, 2017. (Ron Kantowski/ Las Vegas Review Journal)
VGK University: Introduction to hockey, and much more
Vegas Golden Knights officials Misha Donskov and Murray Craven chat about VGK University, a five-course instructional for hockey fans, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Dec. 3, 2017. (Ron Kantowski/ Las Vegas Review Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Beat Coyotes In Overtime
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen recap tonight's Golden Knights game against the Arizona Coyotes.
Vegas Golden Knights Jonathan Marchessault interview after defeating Arizona Coyotes in overtime
Vegas Knights center Jonathan Marchessault is interviewed after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights Brendan Leipsic interview after defeating Arizona Coyotes in overtime
Vegas Knights left wing Brendan Leipsic is interviewed after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights Reilly Smith interview after defeating Arizona Coyotes in overtime
Vegas Knights right wing Reilly Smith comments after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 in overtime at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marc-Andre Fleury works out on ice Sunday morning
The Golden Knights goaltender faced shots for second day in row with no concussion issues. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
General manager George McPhee explains Marc-Andre Fleurys timetable for return to Golden Knights
Marc-Andre Fleury, the Golden Knights' starting goaltender, could practice as early as Wednesday. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Fall To Jets 7-4
Review-Journal reporter David Schoen recaps the Golden Knights game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Business Insights: Rhonda Allen
Buck Wargo interviews Rhonda Allen, a fine homes specialist with Shapiro & Sher Group at BHHS, has assisted 17 players and staff and counting with about two-thirds of those involving home purchases — including some that are multimillion-dollar acquisitions — and the others that were rentals. Many home purchases were for $750,000 and above.
Golden Edge: Wild Beats The Knights 4-2
Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen go over the Knights loss to the Minnesota Wild. The Golden Knights were able to get a 2-1 lead but lost it bring the final score to 4-2 losing two games in a row.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Brayden McNabb extension
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on talks about defenseman Brayden McNabb signing a four-year contract extension. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing the Minnesota Wild
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing the Minnesota Wild. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula on adjusting to life in the US
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula talks about adjusting to life in the US after moving from Finland as a teenager. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt on teammate Erik Haula
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about teammate and college roommate Erik Haula. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula on returning to Minnesota
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula talks about his return to Minnesota, his adopted home state. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights coming off loss, heading into important games
Bryan Salmond and Steve Carp discuss the status of the Vegas Golden Knights coming off a loss to the Dallas Stars, including what it means going forward with big games coming up, the health of Marc-Andre Fleury as well as the Hockey Fights Cancer night.
Golden Edge: Knights Shut Out Against Stars
Byran Salmond, David Schoen and Steve Carp go over how the Golden Knights were shutout during tonights game against stars and how the Knights were not prepared for a more physical Dallas Stars.
Bellemare On How Knights Offense Could Have Played Better
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare talks about Dallas Stars Goalie Ben Bishop and what went wrong with the Knights offense.
Subban On Stick Getting Caught On Opposing Player
Malcolm Subban goes over how he got his hockey stick caught on a Dallas Stars player.
Reilly Smith On Loss Against Dallas Stars
Reilly Smith talks about the Dallas Stars game plan and how the Golden Knights had trouble gaining momentum.
Alex Tuch On Stars Goalie Ben Bishop
Alex Tuch talks about how the team dealt with the Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop.
Golden Knights Head Coach Gerard Gallant Press Conference
Golden Knights Head Coach Gerard Gallant answers questions after the Knights loss to the Dallas Stars 3-0.
Nate Quote
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt is leading the team in time on ice. He talks about the adjustment to the style of play in the Pacific Division, as well as his pregame "Magic trick" ritual. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula on Friday's win
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula on Friday's win over San Jose at T-Mobile Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore on Friday's game
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore talks about his team digging deep Friday against San Jose at T-Mobile Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace on starting in goal
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace talks about his journey to becoming the starting goaltender Saturday, Nov. 12, 2017 at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about goaltender Maxime Lagace at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on the team's blue-collar mentality. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team's accountability in the locker room. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights players stand ready to help Las Vegas heal following Sunday's mass shootings
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill discusses what it means to him and the team to offer help to the community following the mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
Clayton Stoner anxious for Golden Knights training camp to begin
Defenseman Clayton Stoner is hoping to bounce back from abdominal surgery and make the Golden Knights roster. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch talks about Golden Knights rookie camp
Forward Alex Tuch has played well at the Golden Knights rookie camp. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reid Duke ready to lead at Golden Knights rookie camp
Free agent forward Reid Duke's goal is to make the NHL this season with the Golden Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rocky Thompson is ready for Golden Knights rookie camp
Chicago Wolves coach Rocky Thompson will oversee the Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like