Golden Knights forward James Neal called in to The Dan Patrick show this morning to discuss the Knights’ improbable success.

Golden Knights forward James Neal called in to The Dan Patrick show this morning to discuss the Knights’ improbable success and the ongoing NHL playoffs.

The Dan Patrick Show airs every morning at 6 a.m. PT on the Audience Network on DirectTV (Channel 239) and NBC Sports Network on most cable/satellite providers.

Check out the full interview below.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.