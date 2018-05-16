Golden Knights, Jets draw massive TV ratings

The series between the Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets is the most-watched Western Conference Final not involving Chicago in NBC Sports Group history, the network announced Tuesday.

Golden Knights fan Karlotta Sanchez, middle, cheers at a watch party at Red Rock Casino after Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch scored a first period goal during Vegas' game two NHL Western Conference Finals road matchup with the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Marie Wong dances at a watch party at Red Rock Casino after Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch scored a first period goal during Vegas' game two NHL Western Conference Finals road matchup with the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans Brian Matherly, left, and Jennifer Hendowski cheer at a watch party at Red Rock Casino during Vegas' game two NHL Western Conference Finals road matchup with the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Aces fire up the crowd at a watch party at Red Rock Casino during the Golden Knights game two NHL Western Conference Finals road matchup with the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Lee Orchard, AKA the "Golden Knight" fires up the crowd at a watch party at Red Rock Casino during the Golden Knights game two NHL Western Conference Finals road matchup with the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans Eric and Jen Eierdam cheer at a watch party at Red Rock Casino during Vegas' game two NHL Western Conference Finals road matchup with the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans erupt at a watch party at Red Rock Casino after Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch scored a first period goal during Vegas' game two NHL Western Conference Finals road matchup with the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Knights and Jets are averaging a Total Audience Delivery of 1.841 million viewers through two games, making it the most-watched Western Conference Final since 2015 when Chicago downed Anaheim.

Viewership is up 70 percent from last year’s final involving Nashville and Anaheim, which averaged 1.081 million viewers.

Game 1 was the most-watched game of the conference final round, averaging a total audience of 2.374 million viewers on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Game 2 averaged 1.290 million viewers on NBCSN and NBC Sports’ streaming platforms.

Las Vegas produced its best rating ever for an NHL game, a 15.3 rating for Game 1 on NBC. The city had 13.0 local rating for Game 2 on NBCSN, the market’s second-best rating for a cable game behind Game 6 vs. San Jose (14.0).

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NHL playoffs has the highest ratings in six years, including a combined audience delivery of 1.776 million viewers through four games.

