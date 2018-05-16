Golden Knights, Jets draw massive TV ratings

The series between the Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets is the most-watched Western Conference Final not involving Chicago in NBC Sports Group history, the network announced Tuesday.
The Knights and Jets are averaging a Total Audience Delivery of 1.841 million viewers through two games, making it the most-watched Western Conference Final since 2015 when Chicago downed Anaheim.
Viewership is up 70 percent from last year’s final involving Nashville and Anaheim, which averaged 1.081 million viewers.
Game 1 was the most-watched game of the conference final round, averaging a total audience of 2.374 million viewers on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Game 2 averaged 1.290 million viewers on NBCSN and NBC Sports’ streaming platforms.
Las Vegas produced its best rating ever for an NHL game, a 15.3 rating for Game 1 on NBC. The city had 13.0 local rating for Game 2 on NBCSN, the market’s second-best rating for a cable game behind Game 6 vs. San Jose (14.0).
NBC Sports’ coverage of the NHL playoffs has the highest ratings in six years, including a combined audience delivery of 1.776 million viewers through four games.
