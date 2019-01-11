Golden Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault doesn’t make All-Star Game

Marchessault was one of eight players eligible to be voted onto the Pacific Division roster via fan vote but he lost to Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl.

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) defends against San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Jonathan Marchessault won’t be joining Golden Knights teammate Marc-Andre Fleury at the NHL All-Star Game.

The league announced the winners of its “Last Men In” competition Friday and Marchessault wasn’t among them. The forward was one of eight players eligible to be voted onto the Pacific Division roster via fan vote but he didn’t seem to take his chances seriously.

“It’s nice that they recognize your name a little bit but there’s so many good players in the NHL. Obviously, I don’t expect to go,” Marchessault said Jan. 3, the day after the “Last Men In” candidates were announced. “Whatever happens, happens.”

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl won the Pacific Division vote over Marchessault, who has 31 points in 47 games. Draisaitl has 54 points in 44 games.

