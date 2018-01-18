Golden Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault relishes time in Florida

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault is back in Florida, where he got the chance to prove he could play in the NHL, first with the Tampa Bay Lightning and then the Florida Panthers.

Golden Knights' center Jonathan Marchessault (81) moves the puck against Florida Panthers' Mike Matheson (19) during an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Golden Knights won 5-2. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' center Jonathan Marchessault (81) moves the puck against Florida Panthers' Mike Matheson (19) during an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Golden Knights won 5-2. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

TAMPA, Fla. — Jonathan Marchessault is ready for his 48-hour trip down memory lane.

The Golden Knights’ 5-foot-9-inch high-scoring right wing is back in Florida, where he got the chance to prove he could play in the NHL, first with the Tampa Bay Lightning and then the Florida Panthers.

The Lightning host the Knights at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Amalie Arena.

“It was a great experience playing here, and a lot of good memories,” Marchessault said. “I got to play in a couple of playoff games and be part of a team that went to the (Stanley) Cup that year (in 2015) and then got to play in the conference finals the next year.”

Marchessault was an undrafted free agent who originally signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2012 and played two NHL games in 2013 with the Jackets. He was traded to Tampa Bay in 2014 and found himself going back and forth between Tampa Bay and the Lightning’s American Hockey League affiliate in Syracuse, New York.

But he didn’t get discouraged, and in 2015-16, he played 45 games with the Lightning and had seven goals and 18 points. He was living in a hotel with his wife and two children, and while that was challenging, it didn’t deter his development.

“It was such a good group of guys,” Marchessault said. “They made you feel so comfortable right off the bat. It didn’t matter if you played two or 200 games. Everyone was so nice to each other.

“Living in a hotel was hard. My first year, I was up all year, we’d put my little boy in bed and close the door and me and my wife and my daughter were sleeping in a sofa bed. It wasn’t great, but we made it work.”

Now, with his recent six-year, $30 million contract extension signed, the 27-year-old can put down roots in Las Vegas. He has been one of the Knights’ best players, with a team-high 41 points (16 goals, 25 assists) and a plus-18 rating in 40 games.

If the Lightning hadn’t given him an opportunity, he might not have the security of a long-term contract.

“They gave me a chance, and I’ll always be grateful to the Tampa organization,” he said.

He’s also grateful to the Panthers, whom the Knights will meet Friday in Sunrise, Florida. He signed as a free agent with Florida in 2016 and had his breakout season, scoring 30 goals and finishing with 51 points.

His play made enough of an impression on Knights general manager George McPhee that he selected him in the NHL Expansion Draft in June when the Panthers didn’t protect him.

He was reunited with Gerard Gallant, his coach for part of last season before he was fired by the Panthers in late November.

“Marchy has worked really hard to become a complete hockey player,” Gallant said. “The biggest thing was he had to get better defensively and pay more attention in the defensive zone. We all knew he was good with the puck and is never afraid to shoot it. But he’s improved defensively, and I think that whole line (William Karlsson and Reilly Smith) has taken a lot of pride in their defense.

“I think any player who puts his mind to it can do that. He’s got talent and skill and confidence in himself. But he wanted to develop a 200-foot game, and he’s done that.”

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.