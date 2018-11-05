Golden Knights Karlsson cutting his hair is ‘just something new’

Golden Knights center William Karlsson insists he didn’t cut his hair to change his luck.
“It was getting long, so I just wanted a haircut,” Karlsson explained. “I was like, ‘Let’s go kind of short so I have room to grow it, you know?’ That’s pretty much what it is. Just something new.”
Karlsson has three goals in 14 games after posting a career-high 43 last season. When informed a large section of his fanbase — mostly female — are disappointed his blond locks were reduced, Karlsson rolled his eyes and blushed.
“It’ll be back in a month or two,” he said. “They don’t have to worry.”
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.