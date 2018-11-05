Golden Knights Karlsson cutting his hair is ‘just something new’

Golden Knights center William Karlsson insists he didn’t cut his hair to change his luck.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during media day at City National Arena on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson reaches for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in St. Louis. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Golden Knights center William Karlsson insists he didn’t cut his hair to change his luck.

“It was getting long, so I just wanted a haircut,” Karlsson explained. “I was like, ‘Let’s go kind of short so I have room to grow it, you know?’ That’s pretty much what it is. Just something new.”

Karlsson has three goals in 14 games after posting a career-high 43 last season. When informed a large section of his fanbase — mostly female — are disappointed his blond locks were reduced, Karlsson rolled his eyes and blushed.

“It’ll be back in a month or two,” he said. “They don’t have to worry.”

