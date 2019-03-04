MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights keep Marc-Andre Fleury fresh by playing well

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2019 - 2:30 pm
 
Updated March 4, 2019 - 2:58 pm

The Golden Knights have figured out a way to get goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury some extra rest: Play well in front of him.

The Knights allowed 19 shots on goal Sunday in a 3-0 win against the Vancouver Canucks, their fourth-lowest total of the season, and let Fleury sit back and relax in his crease for long stretches of the game.

“When he’s sleeping back there, I feel like I’m doing my job,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “It’s fun not needing him in a game. He made some good saves for us, but it’s fun to know our group was playing well enough to keep everything out to the outside.”

Fleury has played well recently with the Knights making things easier on him. The 34-year-old has a career-long shutout streak of 168:43 and is coming off back-to-back shutouts for the sixth time in his career, including the playoffs.

He also was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week a day after his restful Sunday start.

“It’s nice when we get some goals so you can relax,” Fleury said. “I like to have a few (shots), I feel like you’re just more into it. … But some nights it goes like that and you got to find to win those games too.”

Fleury still leads the league in games played (56) by two, starts (56) by three and minutes played (3,335:30) by 215:23 but he’s trying to pace himself. He said he plans to take optional practices off and manage his workload in the gym so he feels fresh.

Fleury allowed at least two goals in 16 straight starts before his shutout streak began Feb. 26 against the Dallas Stars.

“Fleury can take any day off he wants besides the games,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “He feels real good and has lots of jump in his legs. He played a lot of games, but I know he feels great now. People worry about him playing too many games. We come to him and talk to him about that and he says, ‘I feel good. I want to play the games.’ He gets his rest time some of these days off and he takes care of himself. He’s a true pro, and he knows what he needs more than we know.”

Block part

Schmidt played a large part in Fleury’s easy night as he blocked a season-high five shots.

“Four more than usual,” he joked.

He thought that total might have been a record for him, but he’s blocked five shots three other times in his career and his personal-best is seven. He set that Dec. 14, 2015 while playing for the Washington Capitals.

Canucks deny getting Vegas Flu

The Canucks looked lethargic Sunday and gave up 48 shots on goal, their second-highest total of the season. Forward Bo Horvat insisted it wasn’t because of any non-hockey activities.

“All the guys were really smart here and we know what Vegas is all about, and we knew this game was really important,” Horvat said. “Nobody went out and got crazy or anything like that. It was all business when we came here. We just had to play a lot better than we did.”

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

Golden Knights Videos
Golden Knight Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Teaches French
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare joins the Golden Edge crew in studio to teach everyone some hockey terms in French.
Gallant likes seeing the Golden Knights with "emotion and passion" - VIDEO
Head coach Gerard Gallant was pleased to see some of the Vegas Golden Knights playing with more physicality en route to their win over the Dallas Stars. Players, including right wing Mark Stone, talk about their victory and solid third period play.
Mark Stone Locker Room - Full Video
Mark Stone, who was traded Monday to the Vegas Golden Knights from Ottawa, speaks to the press about the move. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Mark Stone Locker Room - Full Video
Mark Stone, who was traded Monday to the Vegas Golden Knights from Ottawa, speaks to the press about the move. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
George McPhee On Trading For Mark Stone - VIDEO
Golden Knights general manager George McPhee talks about the teams trade for Mark Stone.
Golden Knights Acquire Mark Stone At Trade Deadline - VIDEO
The Golden Knights will acquire Mark Stone from the Ottawa Senators. The Knights traded away Oscar Lindberg and Erik Brannstrom as part of the deal. Cassie Soto, Ben Gotz and Adam Hill break down the stats of Mark Stone and how he will help improve the teams chances of winning the Stanley Cup.
Golden Knights Acquire Mark Stone From Senators - VIDEO
The Golden Knights acquire right winger Mark Stone from the Ottawa Senators. Cassie Soto, Ben Gotz and Adam Hill go over why this is a big pick for the Golden Knights on trade day.
Golden Knights coach talks Mark Stone trade
The Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant discusses the team’s newest player, forward Mark Stone, acquired from the Ottawa Senators. (Ben Gotz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Fall to the Jets, Search for Momentum
The Golden Knights lost their third game in a row against the Winnipeg Jets, 6 to 3. Adam Hill and Ben Gotz from the Golden Edge analyze the team's play and what they need to do to get back on track. Produced by Heidi Fang
Gallant after the Knights loss: We've got to find the misfits again
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant says the team needs to "find the misfits" that made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in their first season. The Golden Knights lost to the Winnipeg Jets, 6-3.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights proud of effort despite shootout loss to the Bruins
The Golden Edge's Adam Hill and Ben Gotz break down the Vegas Golden Knights effort after the team's loss to the Boston Bruins at home.
Gallant asks reporter what the Golden Knights can do better after shootout loss to the Bruins
Head coach Gerard Gallant challenges a reporter to tell him what the team could've done better following the team's 3-2 shootout loss to the Boston Bruins and the players talk about their performance.
Rain doesn't deter hockey fans
Golden Knights and Bruins fans waited in long lines in the rain to get in to the T-Mobile Arena for the hockey game on Wednesday night.
Rain doesn't deter hockey fans at the T-Mobile Arena
A solid amount of Golden Knights and Bruins fans showed up at the T-Mobile for the hockey game despite inclement weather descending upon Las Vegas.
Mike Kelly talks about Golden Knights injuries
The Golden Knights assistant coach discussed injuries and the “dog days” of the season, on Feb. 19
Golden Knights Lose Momentum on the Road, Fall 3-0 to Colorado - VIDEO
The Golden Knights were unable to take the momentum from the recent 5-1 win over the Predators on the road, and fell to the Avalanche 3-0. This is just the second time this season the Golden Knights have been shut out by an opponent.
Golden Knights Break Losing Streak At Home - VIDEO
The Golden Knights break their home losing streak and beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 with Subban at net.
Golden Knights snap losing streak, defeat Nashville 5-1
The Vegas Golden Knights snapped a 5-game losing skid when they defeated the Nashville Predators at home, 5-1. Head coach Gerard Gallant and players discuss the win at the T-Mobile Arena.
Golden Edge: The Golden Knights Lose Their Fifth Straight at Home
For the first time in franchise history, the Vegas Golden Knights lost their fifth straight game at home. This time they fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 6 to 3. Video produced by Heidi Fang
Golden Knights on what they need to end losing streak - VIDEO
After suffering their fifth consecutive home loss, the Vegas Golden Knights talk about what went wrong against the Toronto Maple Leafs and what the team needs to end its losing streak. Video produced by Heidi Fang
Gallant Talks Improving Knights Game After Fourth Straight Home Loss - VIDEO
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to media after practice about what the team needs to improve on in order to win at home against the Maple Leafs.
Golden Knights ready to celebrate Valentine's Day
Even though they have a game on Feb. 14, Marc-Andre Fleury and Ryan Reaves are ready to spoil the ones they love this Valentine's Day.
Gallant Ramps Up Golden Knights Practice - VIDEO
Gerard Gallant ramps up practice for the Golden Knights as they have suffered four straight losses at home.
Golden Knights Fall to Coyotes for Fourth Straight Home Loss - Video
The Golden Knights lose their fourth straight game at home with a 5-2 loss against the Coyotes. After the game, head coach Gerard Gallant spoke with players after the game in the locker room. Golden Knights reporters Adam Hill and Ben Gotz go over the loss and what the players said after the game.
Gallant delivers scathing response to media following the team's loss - VIDEO
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant was furious following the team's loss to the Arizona Coyotes and gave a scathing response to a question asked during his postgame news conference. The loss marks the team's fourth straight loss at home, which ties the franchise record.
Golden Edge Mailbag - February 12, 2019 - VIDEO
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer all your burning VGK questions and comments here on the Golden Edge Mailbag
Gerard Gallant Talks About Trade Deadline - VIDEO
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant responds to a question about the trade deadline and what it means for the team.
Golden Knights Practice Before Game With Coyotes - VIDEO
The Golden Knights skate on the ice a day before their game with the Arizona Coyotes while the trade deadline comes closer. Golden Knights reporters Ben Gotz and David Schoen go over what to expect from the Knights before trade deadline and William Carrier's return to the ice.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights lose their third straight at home
Adam Hill and Ben Gotz recap the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets and talk about the team losing their third straight home game.
Gallant, Golden Knights players reflect on their loss to the Blue Jackets
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant says what went wrong against the Columbus Blue Jackets and the players assess their performances and the team's mental state at this point in the season.
Gallant talks about losing streak
Gerard Gallant talks about breaking a four-game losing streak. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on finishing road trip
Gerard Gallant talks about finishing the road trip on a high note. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant talks about the win over Detroit
Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about the 4-3 win over Detroit on Feb. 7, 2019. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights End Road Trip With A Win Over Red Wings, 4-3 - VIDEO
The Golden Knights ended the team's four-game road trip with a win in Detroit, defeating the Red Wings 4-3.
Gallant on Karlsson
Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about William Karlsson. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Break Four Game Losing Streak - VIDEO
The Golden Knights win with a comeback victory and Tuch scoring the only goal during a shootout. Golden Knights reporters David Schoen and Adam Hill break down the game including Ryan Carpenter being escorted off the ice after hitting his head.
Gallant on breaking the losing streak
Gerard Gallant talks about breaking a four-game losing streak agains one the NHL's best teams. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on Valentin Zykov's goal
Gerard Gallant talks about Valentin Zykov's goal against Tampa Bay on Feb. 5, 2019. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-journal)
Gallant on penalty killing
Gerard Gallant talks about the Golden Knights' penalty killing against Tampa Bay on Feb. 5, 2019. (Davis Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge Mailbag: Defense Problems? - VIDEO
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer all the burning questions about the Golden Knights.
Gerard Gallant on facing Tampa Bay
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant on Valentin Zykov
Golden Knight coach Gerard Gallant talks about Valentin Zykov. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on next game after loss to Panthers
Coach Gerard Gallant talks to reporters after Knights loss to Panthers. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on big plays hurting Knights in loss to Panthers
Coach Gerard Gallant talks to reporters after Knights loss to Panthers. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on breakaway goals in loss to Panthers
Coach Gerard Gallant speaks to media after Knights loss to Panthers. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on loss to Panthers
Coach Gerard Gallent speaks about Knights loss to Panthers. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Maxime Lagace talks about the loss to Carolina
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace talks about the 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 1, 2019. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant talks about the loss to Carolina
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about the 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 1, 2019. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' prospect Cody Glass talks about his development
Golden Knights' prospect Cody Glass talks about his development and working to gain a spot in the NHL. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' prospect Cody Glass talks about the NHL
Golden Knights' prospect Cody Glass talks about pushing for a roster spot in the NHL. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves On Fighting In Hockey - VIDEO
Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves goes over how he fights in hockey and how he scouts out his opponents before games.
Golden Edge Mailbag: Did Bellemare Bite P.K. Subban? - VIDEO
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer all the burning questions about the Golden Knights including if Bellemare bit P.K. Subban's hand.
Fleury on boos at NHL All-Star game
Fleury at NHL All-Star game (pokecheck)
Fleury about scooter at NHL All-Star game
scooter incident
Fleury on NHL All-Star game atmosphere
NHL Commissioner Talks Player Tracking Success with Golden Knights - VIDEO
Ahead of the NHL All-Star game, commissioner Gary Bettman discusses how the league implemented player tracking during two Golden Knights games and how the Knights have been a positive impact on hockey.
Golden Edge recap: Golden Knights vs. Penguins
Review-Journal reporters Ben Gotz and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights’ 7-3 win over the Penguins at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.
Gerard Gallant talks new tech
The Golden Knights coach discussed the new iPad technology expected to be available to coaches after the All-Star break.
Gerard Gallant talks after practice Jan. 18
The Golden Knights coach talked about the team’s upcoming three-game stretch, injuries and the power play.
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing