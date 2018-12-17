Golden Knights’ Kelly McCrimmon has OK if Seattle GM job calls

Golden Knights assistant GM Kelly McCrimmon has been mentioned as a potential candidate thanks to his experience with the expansion draft process. He’s also familiar with Seattle from his time in the major-junior Western Hockey League.

New Las Vegas NHL assistant general manager Kelly McCrimmon coaches during the 2016 Memorial Cup tournament. (Rob Wallator/CHL Images)

The expansion team in Seattle doesn’t begin play until 2021, but could hire a general manager as early as the summer.

Should Seattle ask to interview McCrimmon, Knights GM George McPhee said he would grant permission.

“This organization doesn’t stand in anyone’s way,” McPhee said in an interview with the Review-Journal during the Knights’ current road trip that ends Monday at the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“If there’s a promotion for somebody with another organization, we would always allow it.”

