Golden Knights, Kings open NHL playoff series in Las Vegas

The Golden Knights will open their first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, the NHL announced Sunday.
The opening faceoff is set for 7 p.m.
Game 2 is Friday, and the start time depends on whether Boston or Tampa Bay wins the Atlantic Division. If the Lightning win the division, start time will be 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena; if Boston wins, it’s a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.
Boston meets Florida later Sunday, and the result will determine the Atlantic Division champion.
The series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 at 7:30 p.m. next Sunday. Game 4 is set for April 17 with the start time also depending on the winner of the Atlantic Division (7 p.m. if Boston wins; 7:30 p.m. if Tampa Bay wins).
If necessary, Game 5 is slated for either 7 or 7:30 p.m. April 19 at T-Mobile Arena.
Game 6 would take place April 21 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, and Game 7 would be back at T-Mobile Arena. The times are all to be determined.
The Knights and Kings split the season series, with each team accumulating five points from the four games. The Kings swept a home-and-home series from the Knights in their last meeting, with a 3-2 overtime win in Los Angeles on Feb. 26 and a 4-1 victory at T-Mobile Arena the following night.
No. 1 Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Los Angeles Kings
(Start times if Tampa Bay wins Atlantic Division)
Wednesday, April 11, 7 p.m., Los Angeles at Golden Knights
Friday, April 13, 7 p.m., Los Angeles at Golden Knights
Sunday, April 15, 7:30 p.m., Golden Knights at Los Angeles
Tuesday, April 17, 7:30 p.m., Golden Knights at Los Angeles
*Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m., Los Angeles at Golden Knights
*Saturday, April 21, TBD, Golden Knights at Los Angeles
*Monday, April 23, TBD, Los Angeles at Golden Knights
No. 1 Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Los Angeles
(Start times if Boston wins Atlantic Division)
Wednesday, April 11, 7 p.m., Los Angeles at Golden Knights
Friday, April 13, 7:30 p.m., Los Angeles at Golden Knights
Sunday, April 15, 7:30 p.m., Golden Knights at Los Angeles
Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m., Golden Knights at Los Angeles
*Thursday, April 19, 7:30 p.m., Los Angeles at Golden Knights
*Saturday, April 21, TBD, Golden Knights at Los Angeles
*Monday, April 23, TBD, Los Angeles at Golden Knights
*If necessary