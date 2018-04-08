Golden Knights, Kings open NHL playoff series in Las Vegas

The Golden Knights will open their first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, the NHL announced Sunday. The opening faceoff is set for 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings left wing Kyle Clifford (13) and Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) fight over the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) tries to take the puck away from Los Angeles Kings center Torrey Mitchell (71), Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Game 2 is Friday, and the start time depends on whether Boston or Tampa Bay wins the Atlantic Division. If the Lightning win the division, start time will be 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena; if Boston wins, it’s a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.

Boston meets Florida later Sunday, and the result will determine the Atlantic Division champion.

The series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 at 7:30 p.m. next Sunday. Game 4 is set for April 17 with the start time also depending on the winner of the Atlantic Division (7 p.m. if Boston wins; 7:30 p.m. if Tampa Bay wins).

If necessary, Game 5 is slated for either 7 or 7:30 p.m. April 19 at T-Mobile Arena.

Game 6 would take place April 21 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, and Game 7 would be back at T-Mobile Arena. The times are all to be determined.

The Knights and Kings split the season series, with each team accumulating five points from the four games. The Kings swept a home-and-home series from the Knights in their last meeting, with a 3-2 overtime win in Los Angeles on Feb. 26 and a 4-1 victory at T-Mobile Arena the following night.

