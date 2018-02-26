Golden Knights, LA Kings set to renew budding rivalry

Drew Doughty launched the largest salvo in the budding Golden Knights-Kings rivalry two months ago.
After the Knights pulled out a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory Dec. 28 in Los Angeles to increase their lead atop the Pacific Division standings, the Kings’ all-star defenseman and alternate captain didn’t hold back when asked about the expansion team.
“They just forecheck you, and they frustrate you with their forecheck,” Doughty said. “You make turnovers, they get chances out of it, but there’s no way they’re going to be a better team than us by the end of the season.”
Shots fired.
“I guess I’ll have to say something to him (Monday) when we play them,” Knights wing James Neal said Sunday at City National Arena before the team boarded a plane for Los Angeles.
Doughty’s comment, while no doubt made in the heat of the moment following a close loss, appears more off-base with every passing game.
The Knights own a 15-point lead over Los Angeles in the division standings and can put the Kings further in the rearview mirror during a pivotal back-to-back that starts at 7:30 p.m. at Staples Center.
The teams play again at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.
“He’s an emotional guy. He kind of says what he’s thinking,” said Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, a former teammate of Doughty’s with the Kings. “It didn’t bother us any. We’re just going to continue our business and not let the outside stuff affect us.
“This is a big back-to-back for them, for sure, and for us, too. It’s like an eight-point back-to-back here, so we’ll be ready to go. We’re going to be ready to play our game, and we’ve got to expect their best effort. That’s all we’re focused on.”
The Knights (41-16-4, 86 points) won both meetings against Los Angeles and frustrated the Kings each time.
Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick allowed three goals on nine shots and was pulled midway through the first period in the Knights’ 4-2 win on Nov. 19 at T-Mobile Arena.
David Perron scored in overtime for the Knights after Doughty tied the game with less than five minutes remaining when they played in December.
“They’re a great team,” Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “(We) don’t want them to catch up to us, so we’ve got to push them back and just play the right way.”
The Kings (33-24-5, 71 points) are fifth in the Pacific Division and sit two points behind Anaheim for the final wild card playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Los Angeles suffered its second straight loss at home Saturday against Edmonton and is 5-5 in its past 10 games.
“Every division game is important and intense,” McNabb said. “It might be amplified a little bit more with the Kings.”
The Knights will see a revamped Los Angeles team from the one they beat two months ago.
The Kings acquired veteran defenseman Dion Phaneuf from Ottawa two weeks ago and added forward Tobias Rieder in a deal with Arizona last week.
In addition, forward Jeff Carter, out since Oct. 18 with a lower-body injury, was activated Saturday and gives Los Angeles much-needed depth up front.
“Any time you play the Kings, it’s a heavy game,” Neal said. “And us being kind of close, I think you’re going to see the rivalry definitely build a little bit. I know our rink was filled with lots of Kings fans when we were playing them. I’m sure the Golden Knights fans will be traveling to Staples Center, so I’m looking forward to it.”
Game day
Who: Golden Knights at Kings
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles
TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757)
Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Kings -105; total 5½, over -120
Three storylines
1. Elephant in the room. The trade deadline is noon Monday, and Knights general manager George McPhee continues to work the phones. A major shakeup appears unlikely, but anxiety levels will run high until the deadline passes.
2. Strength vs. strength. The special-teams battle will be worth watching. The Knights’ power play is clicking at an absurd 40.5 percent success rate (17-for-42) since Jan. 21. The Kings, meanwhile, are third in the NHL on the penalty kill at 83.2 percent.
3. Let’s get physical. The Kings have size throughout their lineup and will try to use that to their advantage. Things started to get chippy in the last meeting, which means newly acquired Ryan Reaves could feature prominently in his first game with the Knights.