Golden Knights, LA Kings set to renew budding rivalry

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Brendan Leipsic (13) falls to the ice as he attempts to take a shot on Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, right, dives for the puck while under pressure from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, right, congratulates center Anze Kopitar, of Slovenia, after Kopitar scored an empty-net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Kings won 5-2. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron, right, celebrates his overtime goal as Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick watches during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Golden Knights won 3-2. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, left, and Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) controls the puck as Los Angeles Kings center Alex Iafallo (19) chases behind during the second period of an NHL hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Drew Doughty launched the largest salvo in the budding Golden Knights-Kings rivalry two months ago.

After the Knights pulled out a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory Dec. 28 in Los Angeles to increase their lead atop the Pacific Division standings, the Kings’ all-star defenseman and alternate captain didn’t hold back when asked about the expansion team.

“They just forecheck you, and they frustrate you with their forecheck,” Doughty said. “You make turnovers, they get chances out of it, but there’s no way they’re going to be a better team than us by the end of the season.”

Shots fired.

“I guess I’ll have to say something to him (Monday) when we play them,” Knights wing James Neal said Sunday at City National Arena before the team boarded a plane for Los Angeles.

Doughty’s comment, while no doubt made in the heat of the moment following a close loss, appears more off-base with every passing game.

The Knights own a 15-point lead over Los Angeles in the division standings and can put the Kings further in the rearview mirror during a pivotal back-to-back that starts at 7:30 p.m. at Staples Center.

The teams play again at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

“He’s an emotional guy. He kind of says what he’s thinking,” said Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, a former teammate of Doughty’s with the Kings. “It didn’t bother us any. We’re just going to continue our business and not let the outside stuff affect us.

“This is a big back-to-back for them, for sure, and for us, too. It’s like an eight-point back-to-back here, so we’ll be ready to go. We’re going to be ready to play our game, and we’ve got to expect their best effort. That’s all we’re focused on.”

The Knights (41-16-4, 86 points) won both meetings against Los Angeles and frustrated the Kings each time.

Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick allowed three goals on nine shots and was pulled midway through the first period in the Knights’ 4-2 win on Nov. 19 at T-Mobile Arena.

David Perron scored in overtime for the Knights after Doughty tied the game with less than five minutes remaining when they played in December.

“They’re a great team,” Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “(We) don’t want them to catch up to us, so we’ve got to push them back and just play the right way.”

The Kings (33-24-5, 71 points) are fifth in the Pacific Division and sit two points behind Anaheim for the final wild card playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles suffered its second straight loss at home Saturday against Edmonton and is 5-5 in its past 10 games.

“Every division game is important and intense,” McNabb said. “It might be amplified a little bit more with the Kings.”

The Knights will see a revamped Los Angeles team from the one they beat two months ago.

The Kings acquired veteran defenseman Dion Phaneuf from Ottawa two weeks ago and added forward Tobias Rieder in a deal with Arizona last week.

In addition, forward Jeff Carter, out since Oct. 18 with a lower-body injury, was activated Saturday and gives Los Angeles much-needed depth up front.

“Any time you play the Kings, it’s a heavy game,” Neal said. “And us being kind of close, I think you’re going to see the rivalry definitely build a little bit. I know our rink was filled with lots of Kings fans when we were playing them. I’m sure the Golden Knights fans will be traveling to Staples Center, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Game day Who: Golden Knights at Kings When: 7:30 p.m. Monday Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757) Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM) Line: Kings -105; total 5½, over -120