Golden Knights library card now available in Las Vegas Valley

The official Golden Knights Las Vegas-Clark County Library District library card. (Steven Matview/Facebook)

Hockey and book lovers alike will now be able to show their pride with a new library card.

Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is celebrating National Library Lovers’ Month with a new Golden Knights library card in partnership with the team.

The new card features the classic black and gold team color scheme and the Knights’ logo with the team slogan “Vegas Born.”

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is now offering #VegasBorn library cards! Show your VGK spirit at your local library! 📚https://t.co/u5wDDmashF — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 6, 2019

“The Golden Knights are extremely excited to partner with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District in announcing new Vegas Born library cards,” Knights chief marketing officer Brian Killingsworth said in a statement. “We strongly value literacy and education, so we are proud to support the library in the great work they do in providing free educational resources to the Clark County community.”

Clark County residents can claim their own card starting Wednesday. Readers can start a membership online or at a Library District location, where they must bring a photo ID and proof of address to obtain the card. Current members can also trade in their existing card for the Golden Knights branded card.

