Golden Knights license plates a winner among Nevada motorists

December 4, 2018 - 4:04 pm
 

Las Vegas resident Bernard Turner eagerly removed the temporary dealer paper plate from his recently purchased vehicle, looking to do what thousands of other motorists have done over the past couple of months.

Turner, a 25-year resident of Las Vegas, immediately screwed the black “Vegas Born” Golden Knights-themed specialty license plate on his Cadillac SUV Tuesday morning, just after leaving the Department of Motor Vehicles office on east Sahara Avenue.

Like many others in the Las Vegas Valley, Turner became instantly hooked as a fan during the Knights’ whirlwind inaugural NHL season, making it an easy decision to register for the plate.

“To support them (Golden Knights),” Turner said. “I love the Golden Knights.”

The Golden Knights’ specialty plate has seen a total of 11,478 orders — 8,738 active registrations and 2,740 personalized plates that have yet to be placed on a vehicle — in the first two months of its availability, officials said.

For a plate to become active, it must be produced, shipped to a DMV office and picked up by the customer before it becomes active, said Kevin Malone, DMV spokesman.

The active registrations have the Vegas Born plate ranked as the sixth most popular of the 30 active Nevada specialty plates available, which account for 245,190 active registrations in the state.

The Las Vegas 150th Anniversary commemorative plate is the most prevalent active specialty plate in the state, having 92,883 active registrations since it became available in 2013, the DMV said.

As the team did last season in their inaugural NHL season, the Knights license plate got off to a hot start, seeing 4,517 sold in its first week. In comparison, the Las Vegas 150th Anniversary plate saw 475 registrations in its first week of availability.

Fans can order the black plate with the team’s primary logo on the left and “Vegas Born” at the bottom, flanked on both sides by the team’s secondary logo, online at dmvnv.com or by scheduling an appointment at a DMV office.

A standard “Vegas Born” plate runs $43 for those swapping out their existing plates and $72 for those opting for a personalized plate online. The plates also require an $10 annual fee for standard plates, and $30 annual fee for personalized plates, in addition to normal registration fees.

A Raiders Nevada specialty license plate is also in the works. The DMV does not have a time frame for its possible release, other than it would be available ahead of the team’s first season in Las Vegas, slated for the 2020 NFL season.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

