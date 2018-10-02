Golden Knights license plates now available for purchase

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles and the Knights announced Tuesday that fans can now purchase “Vegas Born”-branded license plates, according to a press release from the team.

Golden Knights license plates are finally here.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles and the Knights announced Tuesday that fans can now purchase “Vegas Born”-branded license plates, according to a press release from the team.

The plate features the primary logo of the team with a white border on a black background. The words “Vegas Born” is centered at the bottom of the plate with the team’s secondary logo.

Fans interested in purchasing the new plates can order them online at dmvnv.com or schedule an appointment at a DMV office.

If swapping plates on an existing registration, purchasing new “Vegas Born” plates with a standard number will cost a total of $43. Those interested in personalized plates can order them online for $72.

