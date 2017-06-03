Golden Knights likely to stay at No. 6 in NHL Entry Draft

Vegas Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee address the media during a press conference on Wednesday, March, 1, 2017, at the team office, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For Golden Knights general manager George McPhee and his hockey operations staff, the most important time of the year for the NHL expansion franchise is almost here.

The June 23 NHL Entry Draft is looming ominously. The Knights have been watching games since August. With the NHL Scouting Combine having wrapped up Saturday at the Harborcenter, it’s time to take all the data and information and notes from all the discussions and reports that have been filed by the scouting staff over the past 10 months and make some big decisions.

A lot will happen between now and June 23 in Chicago. The Knights own the No. 6 pick. Have they found their man? Or could they trade down and still get him? Or does it mean trading up?

“I don’t anticipate us moving up or down,” McPhee said during a break in the testing Saturday. “So far, nobody has approached us about our pick.

“Usually you don’t see too much movement in the position we’re in. We’re confident we’re going to get a very good player and a very good person.”

McPhee said he trusts the integrity of the team’s current big board. At this point, he doesn’t see major fluctuation in the rankings the team has assigned the players that occupy the board.

“I’m always amazed at how poised and polite these young men are,” McPhee said. “It gets better every year. They’re bright. They’re polite. They’re athletic. They take care of themselves. It’s very fortunate we have these kinds of kids coming into the league every year. It’s great for the sport.

“We may move someone up a little or down a little but I don’t see any major or dramatic changes at this point.”

Assistant general manager Kelly McCrimmon said the team got a lot from its week in Buffalo.

“You get to know the players at people which is good,” he said. “You get to see them react in the various drills and you get a sense of their compete level and how hard is a player working.”

For the players, it was a long week too. But they were glad to have gone through the experience.

“It was good,” said Cody Glass, a center with the Portland Winter Hawks of the Western Hockey League who is expected to go in the top six. “The drills were a good test, especially the bike. It was good to have someone yelling at you to help you finish.”

Glass tested well overall, which probably didn’t hurt his stock. He had interviewed with the Golden Knights earlier in the week and if he were to be selected by them, he would be excited about living and playing in Las Vegas.

“I think it would be a unique opportunity to be part of something starting from the beginning and help build something,” he said. “I’d be thrilled and honored if they drafted me.”

Gabriel Vilardi, a center for the Memorial Cup champion Windsor Spitfires who also figures to be taken in the first six picks, enjoyed his interview with the Knights. Like Glass, he saw playing for an expansion team as an opportunity to earn playing time quicker.

“There’ll be a lot of chances to play and I enjoyed talking to them,” he said of the Knights. “They told me about all the things that they’ve got going (in Las Vegas) and it was very interesting.”

McPhee said there’s a good chance the team won’t settle on who they’re going to pick until the night before the entry draft.

“We’re going to have a lot of discussions in the next couple of weeks,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of information we’ve been collecting since we began last summer and we feel like we’re well prepared for the (entry) draft.”

As for the players, they’re done talking and testing. The next time they’ll be seen and heard is June 23 at the United Center in Chicago during the draft.

“I’m just going to relax and work out,” Glass said of his pre-draft plans. “I’m going to try not to think about the draft.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.