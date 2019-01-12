Golden Knights look to avoid hangover after win streak ends

The task for the Golden Knights is to make sure the disappointment of a loss doesn’t linger when they start a two-game trip Saturday at the Chicago Blackhawks.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) defends against San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) passes the puck against San Jose Sharks center Melker Karlsson (68) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot by San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) at his net against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) falls to the ice as he takes a shot past San Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek (51) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks to his players during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks up at the scoreboard after letting in a puck by San Jose Sharks right wing Joonas Donskoi (27) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski (8) falls to the ice while as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) chases the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) skates to his teammates to celebrate a first period goal by left wing Tomas Nosek (92) during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Golden Knights lost a game in regulation at home for the first time since Nov. 16 on Thursday night when the San Jose Sharks left T-Mobile Arena with a 3-2 win.

Now the task is to make sure the disappointment doesn’t linger when the Knights start a two-game trip Saturday at the Chicago Blackhawks. The puck drops at 5:30 p.m. at United Center.

“It’s over now,” forward Max Pacioretty said after Thursday’s loss ended a seven-game winning streak and 10-game stretch in which the Knights recorded at least one point. “It was an important game. We were up for it. The letdown in the third is not what we wanted to have happen, but everyone in this room has been in this position before where you put together some wins and end up losing one. We can’t let it affect us. We’re on to the next one. We want to make sure we learn from our mistakes, and we want to put together another streak now.”

The team has some experience in a similar situation in the same building.

A franchise-best eight-game winning streak was snapped in early January last season at St. Louis, but the Knights bounced back the following night with a 5-4 victory at Chicago.

They hope for similar results Saturday.

“It’s disappointing we lost (Thursday) because it was a fun game and intense, but it was a big two points to miss out on,” goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said. “But it’s a long season. We have to win the next one to get back on track and start getting points again to keep battling and climb the standings.”

The loss dropped the Knights behind the Sharks into third place in the Pacific Division standings, though the teams have separated themselves from the pack along with the first-place Flames.

More important, the Knights have been playing the way they like, and that was still the case Thursday despite the result.

“I liked our game,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “We played good hockey. We had lots of opportunities. They got a couple of breaks. They worked hard. They got three and we got two, but I thought we battled hard and played pretty well. We made a couple mistakes that cost us goals.”

The Knights have strung together a lot of those solid performances since a blowout loss in Calgary on Nov. 19, which came three days after their last home loss in regulation to the Blues.

They are 18-4-3 since the Calgary loss, which was the second game defenseman Nate Schmidt played after returning from a suspension.

Yet it’s still going to be tough to get the taste of Thursday’s setback against a burgeoning rival in a playoff-type atmosphere out of their mouths.

“It was definitely a letdown,” Pacioretty said. “… The important thing is to move on to the next one now. This day was going to come when the winning streak was going to come to an end. It’s about how you react to it.”

The Knights get the chance to move on Saturday before finishing the trip in Winnipeg against a team they met in the playoffs last year and could again this season.

“A loss is never a good feeling no matter how well we’ve been playing,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “But now we have to get out on the road and get right back after it.”

