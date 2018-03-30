Golden Knights look to clinch Pacific title vs. Blues, Sharks

The Golden Knights can clinch the Pacific Division title with victories over the St. Louis Blues and San Jose Sharks this weekend.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) controls the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) defends as Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) attempts to score during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) and Arizona Coyotes defenseman Luke Schenn (2) chase after the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) tries to get the puck in against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) and defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Tatar (90) gets tripped up by Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Coyotes left wing Max Domi (16) shoots past Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans cheer during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) defends as Arizona Coyotes right wing Richard Panik (14) skates up the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans cheer for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) after a series of blocks against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) gets scored on by the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

It’s nearly air conditioner weather in the Las Vegas Valley, with temperatures expected to peak in the mid-80s this weekend.

And on the subject of warming up, how about that Pacific Division race?

The Golden Knights keep stubbing their toe on the way to the finish line — the latest example was Wednesday’s loss at home to last-place Arizona — allowing second-place San Jose to remain in contention for the division title.

As a result, the back-to-back that starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena takes on greater significance for the Knights (48-22-7, 103 points).

San Jose (44-23-10, 98 points) visits at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the final regular-season home game.

“We want to finish out the season the right way here,” Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said. “San Jose is catching up a bit, so we have to get some points here if we want to keep that lead.

“You don’t want to jump ahead, right? We’ve still got a game on Friday and focus on that one first. Take care of business against (St. Louis) and figure it out.”

Of course, it’s not all doom and gloom for the Knights, whose inconsistent play throughout March allowed San Jose to climb back into the division race.

The Knights, who were off Thursday and have five games remaining, control their own destiny and can clinch the division title with victories over the Blues (43-28-5, 91 points) and Sharks.

“We’ve got two really big games here,” Knights center Erik Haula said. “St. Louis is playing well. They’re cringing their teeth right now. … It’s going to be a battle, and it’s going to be a playoff game, so we’ve got to be ready for that.”

St. Louis led the Western Conference standings on Nov. 30, but a 17-19-3 stretch followed and general manager Doug Armstrong waved a virtual white flag at the trade deadline when he moved center Paul Stastny to division rival Winnipeg for a first-round pick.

The Blues were mired in a six-game winless streak (0-5-1) and one point out of the wild card at the time of the deal.

They enter Friday’s game winners of six straight and own the top wild card in the Western Conference.

“I know we’re in the playoffs, but we’re not worried about the playoffs right now,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said prior to Wednesday’s game against Arizona. “We’re worried about finishing the regular season, and when April 8th or 9th comes, we’ll sit down and we’ll talk about who our opponent’s going to be and get ready for them. We can’t worry about the playoffs right now because we’ve got some work to do.”

The Knights are 7-5-2 in March — the five losses match their most in any month — with five of those wins coming against teams currently out of the playoffs (Detroit, Buffalo, Calgary, Vancouver and Colorado).

The bigger concern for Gallant heading into the weekend is his team’s recent propensity for starting slow.

The Knights, who own the league’s third-best record when scoring first (32-5-2), have trailed or been in a scoreless tie after the first period in six of their past eight games.

“We’ve just got to match their desperation,” Knights wing Alex Tuch said Wednesday. “We’ve got to think, ‘Hey, it’s about time for playoffs. We’ve got to get ready.’ Playoff hockey is desperation hockey. So we want to be prepared, we want to be ready and we want to play that style of game. And it’s just being hungry and wanting to win, and that’s what we’ve got to figure out for the last (five) games.”

