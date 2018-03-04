Golden Knights look to end losing streak, get healthy

The Golden Knights have managed to avoid long losing streaks. But they are literally limping into a five-game trip that begins at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Prudential Center against the New Jersey Devils.

Ottawa Senators left wing Tom Pyatt (10) dives to a puck as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) flies past during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)

Ottawa Senators left wing Tom Pyatt (10) fights for control of the puck with Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)

Ottawa Senators defenseman Cody Ceci (5) looks to the puck as Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) tumbles behind him during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)

Ottawa Senators left wing Zack Smith (15) is sandwiched between Vegas Golden Knights defensemen Shea Theodore (27) and Colin Miller (6) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)

Ottawa Senators left wing Magnus Paajarvi (56) looks for a shot attempt with Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) on his back during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)

Ottawa Senators center Matt Duchene (95) continues to hit the puck after being taken down from behind by Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Tatar (90) looks up from the goal after being hit by Ottawa Senators center Matt Duchene during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)

Ottawa Senators left wing Mike Hoffman (68) slaps a shot with Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) over his shoulder during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)

NEWARK, N.J. — The Golden Knights have managed to avoid long losing streaks.

But they are limping into a five-game trip that begins at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Prudential Center against the New Jersey Devils.

The Knights have lost three straight for the third time and are dealing with a rash of injuries. Six regulars — James Neal, Nate Schmidt, Luca Sbisa, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Oscar Lindberg and Will Carrier — were not in the lineup for Friday’s 5-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena.

Coach Gerard Gallant noticed the absences.

“I’m disappointed with the way a lot of guys played,” he said. “We didn’t compete hard enough. We didn’t battle hard enough, and it doesn’t matter if you’re missing skilled or talented guys. As long as you compete, you have a chance to win, and we didn’t compete.”

Neal and Schmidt weren’t on the team’s flight to Newark on Saturday and won’t play Sunday. Bellemare is on the trip but won’t play, Gallant said.

Hit the road

Perhaps getting out of town might be what the team needs.

“I hope so,” Gallant said. “I hope I don’t have to say much before the next game. I hope our guys have enough character and enough pride. We talked about it, and like I said, I don’t like to make excuses, but I hate these long homestands. We’ve been home for 2½ weeks, and I’m pretty excited to go on the road.”

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said: “I think we know what went wrong. I think in that case it’s always easier to move past it, forget about it. Obviously for the mistakes, look at them from a video standpoint. Just get a good practice and get going on Sunday.”

Hot Hall leads Devils

The Devils have lost two consecutive games, both on the road. Entering Saturday’s games, New Jersey was the first wild card in the Eastern Conference with 74 points.

Left wing Taylor Hall, who leads the Devils in scoring with 29 goals and 70 points, has registered at least one point in 17 consecutive games since returning from a right thumb injury Jan. 30. He also had a point in seven straight games before the injury Jan. 20, and the last time he went scoreless was Dec. 30 against Washington.

