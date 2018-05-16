Golden Knights look to limit Jets’ ‘time and space’ in Game 3

The Golden Knights hope to apply the lessons they learned in Game 2 when the Western Conference Final continues Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant leaves the podium after addressing the media at City National Arena on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant smiles as he addresses the media at City National Arena on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant addresses the media at City National Arena on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights fan watch as forward James Neal skates during optional team practice at City National Arena on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights defenseman Brad Hunt, stretches as teammate James Neal skates during optional team practice at City National Arena on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights defenseman Brad Hunt prepare to hit the puck during optional team practice at City National Arena on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Samantha Gaston watches as Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill signs autograph on her son Declan Gaston's, 2, jersey after optional team practice at City National Arena on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Ryan Carpenter compared the first two games of the Western Conference Final to the opening rounds of a championship fight.

“You’re feeling each other out a little bit,” the Golden Knights forward said Tuesday during the team’s media availability at City National Arena.

The Knights absorbed a couple of early blows from Winnipeg, but made the necessary adjustments in Game 2 and emerged with a 3-1 victory to steal away home-ice advantage in the seven-game series.

They’ll hope to apply those lessons starting Wednesday in Game 3 at T-Mobile Arena. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

According to the NHL, when the conference final/semifinal is tied at 1, the winner of Game 3 holds an all-time series record of 35-8 (since the 1974-75 season).

“I thought we were quicker, and we were faster and more competitive,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “And when you do that, you limit the other team’s time and space. When any team at this level has a chance to make plays with time, they’re going to make the right plays.

“And if you’re putting pressure on them, everybody’s going to make mistakes in games, and that’s what happened. I thought we had a lot more pressure (Monday) night than we did in Game 1.”

Nashville provided a blueprint for how to disrupt the Jets, winning twice in Winnipeg during the Western Conference semifinals.

In both victories, the Predators controlled the neutral zone and did not let the Jets utilize their speed in transition.

The Knights used a similar game plan during their Game 2 victory at Bell MTS Place.

“First of all, we played good (defense),” said forward Jonathan Marchessault, who had two goals in the Game 2 win and leads the Knights in postseason scoring. “I think we eliminated their options quick and we didn’t spend a lot of time in our (defensive) zone.

“Second of all, I think our forecheck was great. We put a lot of pressure on the (defense), we got some turnovers and we were able to create some chances. I think that’s the biggest change that we did Game 1 to 2.”

The Knights withstood another fast start from the Jets on Monday, but settled in midway through the first period.

Winnipeg generated a paltry two shot attempts in the final 11:08 of the first, and its lone shot on goal in that stretch came on Brandon Tanev’s wrister from 70 feet away with five seconds remaining.

“As opposed to Game 1, where I thought they had a lot of seam passes, one-timers and a lot of shots from the slot, I thought we limited those and kept a lot more of those on the outside,” forward Ryan Reaves said.

“We just played our game. We were hunting pucks. We were relentless. We were limiting shots from the dangerous areas and we took care of the start. I think we knew that we had to do that, I just don’t think we were ready for it in Game 1. We played a really good team game.”

Added goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury: “It’s going to be (a) long (series), I think. But I think we showed (Monday) night to ourselves and to everybody that when we play like we can and we want, we’ll be in good shape.”

The key for the Knights in Game 3 is to follow the same template they used Monday: match Winnipeg’s intensity in the opening period and keep the Jets’ talented forwards to the perimeter.

“We just can’t get away from our game,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “We just have to keep building off (Monday) night. Managing the puck is the big thing. They’re a fast team and they have a good transition game. We need to be good in the neutral zone, and I think that will take us a long way.”

