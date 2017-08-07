Golden Knights looking for anthem singers for home games

The Golden Knights are accepting applications for national anthem singers for home games during the team’s 2017-18 inaugural season.

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

The Golden Knights are just 64 days from taking the ice at T-Mobile Arena for the team’s first home game.

But first, they need some national anthem singers.

“The presentation of the national anthem is a key part of the pregame tradition,” Golden Knights Vice President of Entertainment and Production Jonny Greco said in a news release. “We want to showcase all the talent we have here in Vegas, so we will have multiple singers performing throughout the season and serving an integral role in Golden Knights game entertainment.”

Requirements include submitting an application with your name, phone number, email and a link to a past performance. The team says ideal candidates will have singing experience and those who have performed the United States and Canadian anthems before will be given special consideration.

The Knights will hold live auditions at T-Mobile Arena for both solo artists and groups the week of Sept. 4.

Those interested can fill out an application online at nhl.com/goldenknights/info/nationalanthem.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.